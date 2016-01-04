You might like this
Asus Zenfone Max ZC550KL
Price :
Rs. 13500
|
Rs. 13500
Product Features :
- Launch : 04 January, 2016
- Operating System :Android 5.0
- Processor : Quad Core 1.2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 5.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1280 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
Asus ZenFone Max with 2 GB of RAM, powered by Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410 quad-core 1.2 GHz processor and 13 MP camera.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD
|Resolution
|
720 x 1280 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
267 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
8 GB (Also in 16 GB)
|Expandable
|
128 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13 MP (4128 x 3096 pixels, laser autofocus, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP ( f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide-angle lens)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (dual-LED (dual tone))
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Quad Core 1.2 GHz (Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410)
|Operating System
|
Android 5.0 (Lollipop, Now upgraded to Marshmallow)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 2500)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (Micro-SIM, dual stand-by)
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Twitter, Facebook chat, Yahoo!, Gmail, Google Search, WhatsApp)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch, Corning Gorilla Glass 4, Asus ZenUI)
