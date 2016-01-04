Zenfone Max ZC550KL

Asus Zenfone Max ZC550KL

Rs. 13500

Product Features :

  • Launch : 04 January, 2016
  • Operating System : Android 5.0
  • Processor : Quad Core 1.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 5.5 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1280 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13 MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

Asus ZenFone Max with 2 GB of RAM, powered by Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410 quad-core 1.2 GHz processor and 13 MP camera.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD

Resolution

720 x 1280 pixels

Pixel Density

267 ppi

Screen Size

5.5 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

8 GB (Also in 16 GB)
Expandable

128 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13 MP (4128 x 3096 pixels, laser autofocus, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR)
Front Camera

5 MP ( f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide-angle lens)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (dual-LED (dual tone))
Video Recording

Yes (1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Quad Core 1.2 GHz (Qualcomm MSM8916 Snapdragon 410)
Operating System

Android 5.0 (Lollipop, Now upgraded to Marshmallow)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE (GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 2500)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Micro-SIM, dual stand-by)
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass

Built in Applications

Yes (Twitter, Facebook chat, Yahoo!, Gmail, Google Search, WhatsApp)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch, Corning Gorilla Glass 4, Asus ZenUI)
Android Marshmallow update rolled out for Asus Zenfone Max

Android Marshmallow update rolled out for Asus Zenfone Max

Asus ZenFone Max smartphone was launched in India in January this year for Rs 9,999.

Asus ZenFone Max with 5000 mAh battery gets the price cut of Rs 1,000

Asus ZenFone Max with 5000 mAh battery gets the price cut of Rs 1,000

The smartphone is available for purchase via Amazon India, Flipkart, and Snapdeal.

Asus Zenfone Max pre order ends, now available in open sales

Asus Zenfone Max pre order ends, now available in open sales

Priced at Rs 9,999, the Asus Zenfone Max has a huge 5000 mAh lithium-polymer battery.

Asus ZenFone Max with 5000mAh battery launched in India for Rs. 9,999

Asus ZenFone Max with 5000mAh battery launched in India for Rs. 9,999

The smartphone is now up for pre-order on Amazon India and Flipkart.

Asus Zenfone Max coming in Oct, no info on Zenfone Go yet

Asus Zenfone Max coming in Oct, no info on Zenfone Go yet

The Asus Zenfone Max is said to be launching in India sometime in October, however Asus has not revealed its price yet.

Asus Zenfone Max Review - Buy it for its superb battery

Asus Zenfone Max Review - Buy it for its superb battery

Asus Zenfone Max is undoubtedly meant for those who want long battery life.

