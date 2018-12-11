You might like this
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 6GB
Price :
Rs. 16999
Product Features :
- Launch : 11 December, 2018
- Operating System :Android 8.1
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 2 TB
Description
The Zenfone Max Pro (M2) features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 94 per cent NTSC colour gamut. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM coupled with 64GB/128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
|Resolution
|
2280 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
2 TB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 5MP (Sony IMX486 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 27mm focal length, 6 element lens, phase autofocus)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP (Aperture f / 2.0, focal length: 26 mm , LED flash with diffused light , Face recognition unlock)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (10W charger)
|Type
|
Non Removable
|Talktime
|
45 hours
|Standby Time
|
840 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
175 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, Adreno 512 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 8.1 (Oreo with ZenUI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( BDS)
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, G- sensor, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
