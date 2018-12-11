  • 14:12 Feb 19, 2020
Zenfone Max Pro M2 6GB

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 6GB

Price :

Rs. 16999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 December, 2018
  • Operating System : Android 8.1
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Variants:

Description

The Zenfone Max Pro (M2) features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, 450 cd/m2 brightness, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 94 per cent NTSC colour gamut. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. It is backed by a 4GB of RAM coupled with 64GB/128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
Resolution

2280 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

2 TB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 5MP (Sony IMX486 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 27mm focal length, 6 element lens, phase autofocus)
Front Camera

13 MP (Aperture f / 2.0, focal length: 26 mm , LED flash with diffused light , Face recognition unlock)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (10W charger)
Type

Non Removable

Talktime

45 hours

Standby Time

840 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

175 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, Adreno 512 GPU)
Operating System

Android 8.1 (Oreo with ZenUI)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes

Internet

GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( BDS)
USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Fingerprint, G- sensor, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Asus rolls out Android 10 Beta update to Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus rolls out Android 10 Beta update to Zenfone Max Pro M2

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 was launched in India in the year 2018.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets a new update in India

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 gets a new update in India

The new update brings Digital Wellbeing along with security patch, bug fixes and improvements.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 latest update adds Digital Wellbeing and more

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 latest update adds Digital Wellbeing and more

The new update brings a host of interesting features including Digital Wellbeing along with latest security patches and more.

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000 (May 2019)

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000 (May 2019)

Here's what we have shortlisted to be eligible for the Top 5 popular smartphones available in India between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 price bracket.

Asus OMG days sale from April 15 to 18: Discounts on Zenfone 5Z, Max Pro M1, Max M2 and more

Asus OMG days sale from April 15 to 18: Discounts on Zenfone 5Z, Max Pro M1, Max M2 and more

In the Asus OMG Days sale on Flipkart, discounts will be available on the flagship Asus ZenFone 5Z, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, and Asus ZenFone Lite L1 among others.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 starts receiving Android 9 Pie update

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 starts receiving Android 9 Pie update

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 was launched in December but ran Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

Asus to roll out Android Pie update to 3 ZenFones by April 15

Asus to roll out Android Pie update to 3 ZenFones by April 15

Earlier Asus announced that it will roll out the Android Pie update for Zenfone 5Z and Max Pro M2 in January.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 receives new FOTA update

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 receives new FOTA update

Asus has revealed that the update is currently rolling out in batches.

Asus OMG Days sale offers discounts on Asus Zenfone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M1 and more

Asus OMG Days sale offers discounts on Asus Zenfone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M1 and more

Asus is hosting the Asus OMG Days sale on Flipkart between March 11 and March 14. There will also be no-cost EMI options for a duration of 3 and 6 months with the purchase of all the Zenfone phones through Bajaj Finserv or other Credit cards.

Asus slashes prices of ZenFone Max Pro M1, M2, ZenFone 5Z, Max M2, now starts at Rs 8,499

Asus slashes prices of ZenFone Max Pro M1, M2, ZenFone 5Z, Max M2, now starts at Rs 8,499

Of the devices getting permanent price cuts, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 now starts at Rs 8,499 for the 3GB + 32GB version. The 4GB and 6GB RAM models of the device also receive price cuts and are now available for Rs 10,499 and Rs 12,499 respectively. The Zenfone 5Z now starts at Rs 24,999 instead of Rs 29,999.

Asus confirms the list of 15 smartphones which will get Android 9 Pie

Asus confirms the list of 15 smartphones which will get Android 9 Pie

Android 9 Pie update will come to ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone Live, ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone Max Plus (M1), ZenFone 5Q, ZenFone Live (L1), ZenFone Max Pro(M1), ZenFone Max (M1), ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5Z, ASUS ROG Phone, ZenFone Max Pro (M2) and ZenFone Max (M2).

Asus Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest offers discounts on Asus Zenfone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M2 and more

Asus Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest offers discounts on Asus Zenfone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M2 and more

There will also be no-cost EMI options for a duration of 3 and 6 months with the purchase of all the Zenfone phones.

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2: Big battery budget drivers

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2: Big battery budget drivers

For around the same price, the Galaxy M20 competes with Asus’ Zenfone Max Pro M2 since both phones offer mid-range chipset with large battery units, a dual camera setup for photography and bezel-less displays with notches on the top.

Asus Flipkart OMG Days: Discounts on Asus Zenfone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2 and more

Asus Flipkart OMG Days: Discounts on Asus Zenfone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2 and more

There will also be no-cost EMI options for a duration of 3 and 6 months with the purchase of all the Zenfone phones.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 starts receiving Android 9 Pie Beta update in India

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 starts receiving Android 9 Pie Beta update in India

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 was launched in December but ran Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 receive FOTA update

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 receive FOTA update

The update brings January security patch as well as some system stability improvements to both the devices.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Titanium Edition launched in India

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Titanium Edition launched in India

The new colour joins the older Blue variant of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and it is now available for purchase exclusively from Flipkart.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Upto 24 percent off on Asus Zenfone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max M2

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Upto 24 percent off on Asus Zenfone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max M2

Asus will be offering discounts on its ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max M2 and ZenFone Lite L1 smartphones.

Honor 10 Lite vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Realme U1: Stylish budget allrounder

Honor 10 Lite vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Realme U1: Stylish budget allrounder

Huawei's competition will be Asus and Realme who are selling their Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Realme U1 smartphones for respective starting prices of Rs 12,999 and Rs 11,999. With a mid-premium budget handset as a perspective, let’s find out which one offers the best in design, display, performance, battery and camera.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 goes on open sale in India via Flipkart

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 goes on open sale in India via Flipkart

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes in three variants - 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage for Rs 12,999, 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage priced at Rs 14,999, and 6GB RAM with 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 16,999.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 receives new update, brings camera optimization and more

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 receives new update, brings camera optimization and more

The FOTA update is currently rolling out in batches, meaning that a small number of users will get the update at a time.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 to go on sale in India for the first time today

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 to go on sale in India for the first time today

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be available in Blue and Titanium colour variants.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro: What could be the next best all-around smartphone?

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro: What could be the next best all-around smartphone?

For the same price, Xiaomi and Realme offer their Redmi Note 6 Pro and Realme 2 Pro as mid-range competitors to the Zenfone Max Pro M2. Which of these three will offer the best value proposition and are easy on the pocket at the same time? Let’s find out.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review: Performance will not disappoint you!

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review: Performance will not disappoint you!

Does the Zenfone Max Pro M2 have enough arsenal to beat its competition and become the best-selling smartphone in this price band? Let’s find out.

