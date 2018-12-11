  • 14:12 Feb 19, 2020
Zenfone Max M2 4GB

Asus Zenfone Max M2 4GB

Price :

Rs. 9499

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 December, 2018
  • Operating System : Android 8.1
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 December, 2018
  • Operating System :Android 8.1
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.3 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Variants:

Description

The Asus Zenfone Max M2 comes loaded with a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor along with Adreno 506 GPU. It is backed by a 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.3 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB (Another variant: 4GB)
Internal Memory

64 GB (Another variant: 64GB)
Expandable

2 TB (via Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP (f/1.8 aperture, 26mm focal and LED flash)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.0 aperture, LED flash and 26mm focal length)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED FLash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Talktime

35 hrs

Standby Time

792 hrs

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

160 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Snapdragon 632 processor, Adreno 506 GPU)
Operating System

Android 8.1 (Oreo with ZenUI 5.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
Water Proof

No

Asus Max Pro M1, Max M2 and Max M1 price slashed in India

Asus Max Pro M1, Max M2 and Max M1 price slashed in India

The company has announced a price cut on Asus Max Pro M1, Asus Max M2 and Asus Max M1 in the country.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 price slashed, now starts at Rs 7,999

Asus Zenfone Max M2 price slashed, now starts at Rs 7,999

New prices are applicable from today i.e July 22, 2019, on Flipkart.

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000 (May 2019)

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000 (May 2019)

Here we have picked five smartphones which have the best of features in this price segment and are recently launched to make your buying decision easy.

Asus OMG days sale from April 15 to 18: Discounts on Zenfone 5Z, Max Pro M1, Max M2 and more

Asus OMG days sale from April 15 to 18: Discounts on Zenfone 5Z, Max Pro M1, Max M2 and more

In the Asus OMG Days sale on Flipkart, discounts will be available on the flagship Asus ZenFone 5Z, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, and Asus ZenFone Lite L1 among others.

Asus starts rolling out Android 9 Pie to Zenfone Max Pro M1, Max M2

Asus starts rolling out Android 9 Pie to Zenfone Max Pro M1, Max M2

The update to Android 9 Pie for the Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes just a month after the device was rolled out a beta update to Google’s latest mobile OS. The update shifts the build number of the software to v16.2017.1903.050 and weighs in at 1,552.1MB. Asus has also started seeding Android 9 update to the Zenfone Max M2.

Asus to roll out Android Pie update to 3 ZenFones by April 15

Asus to roll out Android Pie update to 3 ZenFones by April 15

Earlier Asus announced that it will roll out the Android Pie update for Zenfone 5Z and Max Pro M2 in January.

Asus OMG Days sale offers discounts on Asus Zenfone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M1 and more

Asus OMG Days sale offers discounts on Asus Zenfone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M1 and more

Asus is hosting the Asus OMG Days sale on Flipkart between March 11 and March 14. There will also be no-cost EMI options for a duration of 3 and 6 months with the purchase of all the Zenfone phones through Bajaj Finserv or other Credit cards.

Asus slashes prices of ZenFone Max Pro M1, M2, ZenFone 5Z, Max M2, now starts at Rs 8,499

Asus slashes prices of ZenFone Max Pro M1, M2, ZenFone 5Z, Max M2, now starts at Rs 8,499

Of the devices getting permanent price cuts, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 now starts at Rs 8,499 for the 3GB + 32GB version. The 4GB and 6GB RAM models of the device also receive price cuts and are now available for Rs 10,499 and Rs 12,499 respectively. The Zenfone 5Z now starts at Rs 24,999 instead of Rs 29,999.

Asus confirms the list of 15 smartphones which will get Android 9 Pie

Asus confirms the list of 15 smartphones which will get Android 9 Pie

Android 9 Pie update will come to ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone Live, ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone Max Plus (M1), ZenFone 5Q, ZenFone Live (L1), ZenFone Max Pro(M1), ZenFone Max (M1), ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5Z, ASUS ROG Phone, ZenFone Max Pro (M2) and ZenFone Max (M2).

Asus Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest offers discounts on Asus Zenfone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M2 and more

Asus Flipkart Month-end Mobiles Fest offers discounts on Asus Zenfone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M2 and more

There will also be no-cost EMI options for a duration of 3 and 6 months with the purchase of all the Zenfone phones.

Asus Flipkart OMG Days: Discounts on Asus Zenfone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2 and more

Asus Flipkart OMG Days: Discounts on Asus Zenfone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2 and more

There will also be no-cost EMI options for a duration of 3 and 6 months with the purchase of all the Zenfone phones.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 receive FOTA update

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Zenfone Max M2 receive FOTA update

The update brings January security patch as well as some system stability improvements to both the devices.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Upto 24 percent off on Asus Zenfone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max M2

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Upto 24 percent off on Asus Zenfone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max M2

Asus will be offering discounts on its ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max M2 and ZenFone Lite L1 smartphones.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 to go on sale in India for the first time today

Asus ZenFone Max M2 to go on sale in India for the first time today

The Asus Zenfone Max M2 comes in two variants - 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage priced at Rs 9,999 while the 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 11,999.

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review

Can it be a strong contender in the budget segment? Let’s find out.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Loading...

Advertisement

Asus Image gallery

Latest Asus Mobiles

Asus Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies