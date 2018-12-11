Of the devices getting permanent price cuts, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 now starts at Rs 8,499 for the 3GB + 32GB version. The 4GB and 6GB RAM models of the device also receive price cuts and are now available for Rs 10,499 and Rs 12,499 respectively. The Zenfone 5Z now starts at Rs 24,999 instead of Rs 29,999.