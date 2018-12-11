You might like this
Asus Zenfone Max M2 4GB
Price :
Rs. 9499
Product Features :
- Launch : 11 December, 2018
- Operating System :Android 8.1
- Processor : Octa Core 1.8 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.3 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 2 TB
Description
The Asus Zenfone Max M2 comes loaded with a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor along with Adreno 506 GPU. It is backed by a 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 2TB via microSD card slot.
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.3 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB (Another variant: 4GB)
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB (Another variant: 64GB)
|Expandable
|
2 TB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP (f/1.8 aperture, 26mm focal and LED flash)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (f/2.0 aperture, LED flash and 26mm focal length)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
|Talktime
|
35 hrs
|Standby Time
|
792 hrs
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
160 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.8 GHz (Snapdragon 632 processor, Adreno 506 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 8.1 (Oreo with ZenUI 5.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
