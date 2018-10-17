You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 17 October, 2018
- Operating System :Android 8.1
- Processor : Octa Core 1.2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 5.45 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Zenfone Max M1 features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels, 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio and 65 per cent NTSC colour gamut.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (400 nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio, 65 percent NTSC colour gamut)
|Resolution
|
1440 x 720 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.45 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13 MP (4P lens, f/2.0, 1.12um, 0.03s PDAF, Camera Modes: Auto, Beauty, Pro, Panorama, Time Lapse, Portrait, HDR)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (3P Lens, f/2.2,1.12um, LED Flash, Camera Modes: Auto, Beauty, Pro, Portrait, HDR)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (10W charger)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
147.3 x 70.9 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|
150 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 430)
|Operating System
|
Android 8.1 (Oreo with ZenUI 5.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Ambient Light, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Asus News
Asus Reviews
Asus Video Gallery
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement