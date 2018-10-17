  • 14:12 Feb 19, 2020
Zenfone Lite L1

Asus Zenfone Lite L1

Price :

Rs. 4999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 October, 2018
  • Operating System : Android 8.1
  • Processor : Octa Core 1.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3000 mAh
  • Display : 5.45 inches
  • Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13 MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

Zenfone Lite L1 is equipped with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 430 coupled with 2GB RAM.

Display

Type

HD+ (18.5:9 aspect rati)
Resolution

1440 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

295 ppi

Screen Size

5.45 inches (82% Screen to Body Ratio)

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

16 GB

Expandable

256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)

Camera

Rear Camera

13 MP (4P lens, f/2.0, 1.12um, 0.03s PDAF, Camera Modes: Auto, Beauty, Pro, Panorama, Time Lapse, Portrait, HDR)
Front Camera

5 MP (3P Lens, f/2.2,1.12um, LED Flash, Camera Modes: Auto, Beauty, Pro, Portrait, HDR)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes (720p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

3000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

147.26 x 71.77 x 8.15 mm

Weight

140 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 1.2 GHz (Snapdragon 430)
Operating System

Android 8.1 (Oreo with ZUI 5.0)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.2 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.264 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Proximity, Accelerometer ( face unlock feature)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
Water Proof

No

