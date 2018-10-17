You might like this
Product Features :
- Launch : 17 October, 2018
- Operating System :Android 8.1
- Processor : Octa Core 1.2 GHz
- Battery : 3000 mAh
- Display : 5.45 inches
- Resolution : 1440 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Zenfone Lite L1 is equipped with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 430 coupled with 2GB RAM.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (18.5:9 aspect rati)
|Resolution
|
1440 x 720 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
295 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5.45 inches (82% Screen to Body Ratio)
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
16 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13 MP (4P lens, f/2.0, 1.12um, 0.03s PDAF, Camera Modes: Auto, Beauty, Pro, Panorama, Time Lapse, Portrait, HDR)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (3P Lens, f/2.2,1.12um, LED Flash, Camera Modes: Auto, Beauty, Pro, Portrait, HDR)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (720p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
147.26 x 71.77 x 8.15 mm
|Weight
|
140 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 1.2 GHz (Snapdragon 430)
|Operating System
|
Android 8.1 (Oreo with ZUI 5.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.2 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Ambient Light, Digtal Compass, Proximity, Accelerometer ( face unlock feature)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
