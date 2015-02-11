You might like this
Asus Zenfone C
Price :
Rs. 6299
|
Rs. 6299
|Buy Now
Product Features :
- Launch : 11 February, 2015
- Operating System :Android 4.4.2
- Processor : Dual Core 1.2 GHz
- Battery : 2100 mAh
- Display : 4.5 inches
- Resolution : 480 x 854 pixels
- RAM : 1 GB
- Expandable : 64 GB
Description
A 4.5 inch touchscreen smartphone with Android 4.4 KitKat operating system, 1.2 GHz Intel Atom Z2520 processor and 1 GB RAM.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD
|Resolution
|
480 x 854 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
218 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
1 GB
|Internal Memory
|
8 GB
|Expandable
|
64 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
5 MP ( Auto Focus, F2.0 Aperture, PixelMaster)
|Front Camera
|
0.3 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
2100 mAh (Li-On)
|Type
|
Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
136.5 x 67 x 10.9 mm
|Weight
|
149 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Dual Core 1.2 GHz (Intel Atom CloverTrail Z2520)
|Operating System
|
Android 4.4.2 (KitKat)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 2G (UMTS : 850/900/1900/2100 850/900/1800/1900)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
4.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (WiFi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual (GSM + GSM, (Dual Standby) )
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/3GP/AAC/AAC+)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MPEG4, H.264, AVC, H.263, 3GP)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Light Sensor, Proximity, G- sensor
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, Yahoo!, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, WhatsApp)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multi touch panel up to 5 fingers, Oleophobic coating)
Asus News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement