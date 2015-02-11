Zenfone C

Asus Zenfone C

Price :

Rs. 6299

Product Features :

  • Launch : 11 February, 2015
  • Operating System : Android 4.4.2
  • Processor : Dual Core 1.2 GHz
  • Battery : 2100 mAh
  • Display : 4.5 inches
  • Resolution : 480 x 854 pixels
  • RAM : 1 GB
  • Camera : 5 MP
  • Expandable : 64 GB

Description

A 4.5 inch touchscreen smartphone with Android 4.4 KitKat operating system, 1.2 GHz Intel Atom Z2520 processor and 1 GB RAM.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD

Resolution

480 x 854 pixels

Pixel Density

218 ppi

Screen Size

4.5 inches

Memory

RAM

1 GB

Internal Memory

8 GB

Expandable

64 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

5 MP ( Auto Focus, F2.0 Aperture, PixelMaster)
Front Camera

0.3 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

2100 mAh (Li-On)
Type

Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

136.5 x 67 x 10.9 mm

Weight

149 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Dual Core 1.2 GHz (Intel Atom CloverTrail Z2520)
Operating System

Android 4.4.2 (KitKat)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 2G (UMTS : 850/900/1900/2100 850/900/1800/1900)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

4.0

WiFi

Yes (WiFi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (GSM + GSM, (Dual Standby) )
NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/3GP/AAC/AAC+)
Video Player

Yes (MPEG4, H.264, AVC, H.263, 3GP)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Light Sensor, Proximity, G- sensor

Built in Applications

Yes (Google Talk, Twitter, Facebook chat, Yahoo!, YouTube, Gmail, Google Search, WhatsApp)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multi touch panel up to 5 fingers, Oleophobic coating)
Asus Zenfone C with Intel CPU, 1 GB RAM launched at Rs 5,999

The Asus Zenfone C will directly compete with Android One devices, Moto E, and Redmi 1S.

