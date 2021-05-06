You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Asus ZenFone 8 Flip is said to sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Though we expect Asus to launch the smartphone in more configurations. The smartphone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The triple camera setup on the back includes a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP macro lens. The handset measures 165 x 77.3 x 9.5mm and weighs 230 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass protection)
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64mp + 12MP + 8MP (Triple Camera: 64-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel macro lens.)
|Front Camera
|
Yes
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (with 30W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
230 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888 processor, Adreno 660 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.2 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Accelerometer ( Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
Yes
Asus News
