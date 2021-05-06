Description

The Asus ZenFone 8 Flip is said to sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Though we expect Asus to launch the smartphone in more configurations. The smartphone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The triple camera setup on the back includes a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP macro lens. The handset measures 165 x 77.3 x 9.5mm and weighs 230 grams.