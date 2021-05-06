Description

The Asus ZenFone 8 is said to have a compact form factor with a 5.92-inch FHD+ display. This model also draws power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The dual-camera system on the back will consist of a 64MP primary sensor and a 12MP macro lens that will have support for 8K video recording. The ZenFone 8 houses a smaller 4,000mAh battery but with the same 30W fast charging speeds. It is also said to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device measures 148 x 68.5 x 9mm and weighs just 170 grams.