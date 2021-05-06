ZenFone 8
Rumoured Specs

Asus ZenFone 8

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 5.9 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 12MP
  • Expandable :

Description

The Asus ZenFone 8 is said to have a compact form factor with a 5.92-inch FHD+ display. This model also draws power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The dual-camera system on the back will consist of a 64MP primary sensor and a 12MP macro lens that will have support for 8K video recording. The ZenFone 8 houses a smaller 4,000mAh battery but with the same 30W fast charging speeds. It is also said to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device measures 148 x 68.5 x 9mm and weighs just 170 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+

Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

5.9 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass protection)

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 12MP (Dual Camera: 64-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel macro lens.)
Front Camera

Yes

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (with 30W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

170 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888 processor, Adreno 660 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.2 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

