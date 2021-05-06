You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 5.9 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable :
Description
The Asus ZenFone 8 is said to have a compact form factor with a 5.92-inch FHD+ display. This model also draws power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The dual-camera system on the back will consist of a 64MP primary sensor and a 12MP macro lens that will have support for 8K video recording. The ZenFone 8 houses a smaller 4,000mAh battery but with the same 30W fast charging speeds. It is also said to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device measures 148 x 68.5 x 9mm and weighs just 170 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
5.9 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass protection)
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 12MP (Dual Camera: 64-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel macro lens.)
|Front Camera
|
Yes
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (with 30W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
170 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888 processor, Adreno 660 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.2 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
Yes
