You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Zenfone 7 Pro is loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 110 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, 700 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and 90Hz screen refresh rate.
The Zenfone 7 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The Zenfone 7 Pro is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 4-axis OIS, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom.
The phone runs on Android 10 with ZenUI 7 running on top of it. It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NavIC(L5), USB Type-C, NFC and dual SIM. The phone measures 165.08 x 77.28 x 9.6 mm and weighs 230 grams.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
390 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
512GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via MicroSD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64mp + 12MP + 8MP (64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 4-axis OIS, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
65.08 x 77.28 x 9.6 mm
|Weight
|
230 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 865 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
Yes
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement