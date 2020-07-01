Zenfone 7 Pro
Coming Soon

Asus Zenfone 7 Pro

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64mp + 12MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

Zenfone 7 Pro is loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 110 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, 700 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and 90Hz screen refresh rate. 

 

The Zenfone 7 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The Zenfone 7 Pro is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

 

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 4-axis OIS, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom.

 

The phone runs on Android 10 with ZenUI 7 running on top of it. It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NavIC(L5), USB Type-C, NFC and dual SIM. The phone measures 165.08 x 77.28 x 9.6 mm and weighs 230 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

390 ppi

Screen Size

6.4 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

512GB

Expandable

512 GB (via MicroSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

64mp + 12MP + 8MP (64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 4-axis OIS, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

65.08 x 77.28 x 9.6 mm

Weight

230 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 865 Plus 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

