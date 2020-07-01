Description

Zenfone 7 Pro is loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 110 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut, 700 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and 90Hz screen refresh rate.

The Zenfone 7 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The Zenfone 7 Pro is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.







On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 4-axis OIS, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom.







The phone runs on Android 10 with ZenUI 7 running on top of it. It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NavIC(L5), USB Type-C, NFC and dual SIM. The phone measures 165.08 x 77.28 x 9.6 mm and weighs 230 grams.