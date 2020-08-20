Zenfone 7
Rumoured Specs

Asus Zenfone 7

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera :
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Asus Zenfone 7 smartphone will be powered by a 1.80GHz octa-core chipset which could be Snapdragon 865. It will feature 16GB of RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box with the company’s UI.

 

The phone is said to feature a massive battery of 5,000mAh with support for 30W fast charging. The phone is said to come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) LCD display supplied by display manufacturer BOE.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

390 ppi

Screen Size

6.4 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via MicroSD card)

Camera

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (under display))
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

