Description

The Asus Zenfone 7 smartphone will be powered by a 1.80GHz octa-core chipset which could be Snapdragon 865. It will feature 16GB of RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box with the company’s UI.

The phone is said to feature a massive battery of 5,000mAh with support for 30W fast charging. The phone is said to come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) LCD display supplied by display manufacturer BOE.