Zenfone 5 6GB
Coming Soon

Asus Zenfone 5 6GB

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 8.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3300 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 2240 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 12 MP
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Description

The Asus Zenfone 5 has Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. The phone will be made available in 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM models with 64 GB storage respectively. The phone also comes with a micro SD card slot. It has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

2240 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.2 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

2 TB (via MicroSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

12 MP (Dual: 12MP + 8MP; Sony IMX363 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 83-degree field of view, 24mm equivalent focal length; 120-degree wide-angle lens, an f/2.2 aperture, and a 12mm equivalent focal length in a 35mm film camera)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view, and a 24mm equivalent focal length in a 35mm film camera)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 1080p@960fps)

Battery

Capacity

3300 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

155 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, Adreno 509 GPU)
Operating System

Android 8.0 (Oreo, ZenUI 5.0)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 2G ( GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB Host)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Barometer, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes (IP65/IP68 certified - dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes)
Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

Asus confirms the list of 15 smartphones which will get Android 9 Pie

Asus confirms the list of 15 smartphones which will get Android 9 Pie

Android 9 Pie update will come to ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone Live, ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone Max Plus (M1), ZenFone 5Q, ZenFone Live (L1), ZenFone Max Pro(M1), ZenFone Max (M1), ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5Z, ASUS ROG Phone, ZenFone Max Pro (M2) and ZenFone Max (M2).

Asus Zenfone 5 is receiving Android 9 Pie update through FOTA

Asus Zenfone 5 is receiving Android 9 Pie update through FOTA

The update comes as a FOTA package which has already been uploaded to Asus’ servers and shifts the Android version to Android 9.0 Pie from Google. The update weighs in at 1.1 GB and is specifically for the Asus Zenfone 5 (ZE620KL) and can be manually installed by flashing the package through recovery.

Asus Zenfone 5Z to receive Android Pie update in January 2019

Asus Zenfone 5Z to receive Android Pie update in January 2019

The update should also bring standard Android Pie features like Digital Wellbeing, improved security features, new accessibility menu, new screenshot shortcut, easier screen rotation, volume and sound improvements, and more.

Asus Zenfone 5Z receives OTA update, brings RAW file support, Panorama feature and more

Asus Zenfone 5Z receives OTA update, brings RAW file support, Panorama feature and more

The Asus Zenfone 5Z is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 36,99 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Asus Zenfone 5Z with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage to go on sale for the first time today

Asus Zenfone 5Z with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage to go on sale for the first time today

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant, Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage option and Rs 36,999 for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage option. Now the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting today.

Asus ZenFone 5Z 8GB RAM, 256 GB storage variant to be available for sale from July 30

Asus ZenFone 5Z 8GB RAM, 256 GB storage variant to be available for sale from July 30

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant, Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage option and Rs 36,999 for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage option. Now the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting from July 31, 2018.

Asus Zenfone 5Z launched in India, price starts at Rs 29,999: Cheapest device with Snapdragon 845

Asus Zenfone 5Z launched in India, price starts at Rs 29,999: Cheapest device with Snapdragon 845

The company introduced Zenfone5z that comes loaded with Qualcomm’s flagship processor, the Snapdragon 845 mobile platform. The company is offering a host of interesting features and some really useful AI-centric features that surely makes it stand out from the crowd.

Pricing leaked for Asus ZenFone 5 ahead of launch tomorrow

Pricing leaked for Asus ZenFone 5 ahead of launch tomorrow

The Asus ZenFone 5 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with Asus ZenUI 5.0 on top.

Asus ZenFone 5 to launch in China on April 12

Asus ZenFone 5 to launch in China on April 12

The Asus ZenFone 5 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with Asus ZenUI 5.0 on top.

Asus Zenfone 5Z Review: 'Honey, I killed the competition’

Asus Zenfone 5Z Review: 'Honey, I killed the competition’

Will it kill the competition? Let's find out.

