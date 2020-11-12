You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 8.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 3300 mAh
- Display : 6.2 inches
- Resolution : 2240 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 2 TB
Description
The Asus Zenfone 5 has Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. The phone will be made available in 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM models with 64 GB storage respectively. The phone also comes with a micro SD card slot. It has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
2240 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
2 TB (via MicroSD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12 MP (Dual: 12MP + 8MP; Sony IMX363 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 83-degree field of view, 24mm equivalent focal length; 120-degree wide-angle lens, an f/2.2 aperture, and a 12mm equivalent focal length in a 35mm film camera)
|Front Camera
|
8 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view, and a 24mm equivalent focal length in a 35mm film camera)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 1080p@960fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3300 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
155 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, Adreno 509 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 8.0 (Oreo, ZenUI 5.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE, 2G ( GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100)
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB Host)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Sensors
|
Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Barometer, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes (IP65/IP68 certified - dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes)
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
Yes
Asus News
