Zenfone 5 4GB
Asus Zenfone 5 4GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 8.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 3300 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 2240 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 12 MP
  • Expandable : 2 TB

Description

The Asus Zenfone 5 has Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. The phone will be made available in 4 GB RAM and 6 GB RAM models with 64 GB storage respectively. The phone also comes with a micro SD card slot. It has a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

2240 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.2 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

2 TB (via MicroSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

12 MP (Dual: 12MP + 8MP; Sony IMX363 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 83-degree field of view, 24mm equivalent focal length; 120-degree wide-angle lens, an f/2.2 aperture, and a 12mm equivalent focal length in a 35mm film camera)
Front Camera

8 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view, and a 24mm equivalent focal length in a 35mm film camera)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 1080p@960fps)

Battery

Capacity

3300 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Weight

155 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, Adreno 509 GPU)
Operating System

Android 8.0 (Oreo, ZenUI 5.0)

Connectivity

Network

3G, 4G/LTE, 2G ( GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100, HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100)
GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; USB Host)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes

Sensors

Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Barometer, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes (IP65/IP68 certified - dust/water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes)
Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

Asus confirms the list of 15 smartphones which will get Android 9 Pie

Asus confirms the list of 15 smartphones which will get Android 9 Pie

Android 9 Pie update will come to ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone Live, ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone Max Plus (M1), ZenFone 5Q, ZenFone Live (L1), ZenFone Max Pro(M1), ZenFone Max (M1), ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5Z, ASUS ROG Phone, ZenFone Max Pro (M2) and ZenFone Max (M2).

Asus Zenfone 5 is receiving Android 9 Pie update through FOTA

Asus Zenfone 5 is receiving Android 9 Pie update through FOTA

The update comes as a FOTA package which has already been uploaded to Asus’ servers and shifts the Android version to Android 9.0 Pie from Google. The update weighs in at 1.1 GB and is specifically for the Asus Zenfone 5 (ZE620KL) and can be manually installed by flashing the package through recovery.

Asus Zenfone 5z vs Honor 10: The Flagship underdogs

Asus Zenfone 5z vs Honor 10: The Flagship underdogs

For a price under Rs 30,000, the Zenfone 5z will be a potential opponent to Huawei’s Honor 10 which was released in India back in May. Configured identically, both smartphones are affordable with similar builds, the latest Android OS, AI features and good sets of cameras.

Pricing leaked for Asus ZenFone 5 ahead of launch tomorrow

Pricing leaked for Asus ZenFone 5 ahead of launch tomorrow

The Asus ZenFone 5 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with Asus ZenUI 5.0 on top.

Asus ZenFone 5 to launch in China on April 12

Asus ZenFone 5 to launch in China on April 12

The Asus ZenFone 5 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system with Asus ZenUI 5.0 on top.

