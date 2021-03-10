Description

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate comes with 6.78 inches full-HD+ OLED screen with 1080 x 2448 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 20.4:9, 144Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch-sampling rate, 24.3ms touch latency, Gorilla Glass Victus protection and HDR10+. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC processor coupled with Adreno 660, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.



The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge fast charging that can charge up to 4200mAh (70%) in 30 minutes and 100% in 52 minutes. It comes with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. For the software, the phone runs Android 11 operating system with ROG UI out-of-the-box.



On the camera front, the ROG Phone 5 gaming phone sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie snapper.