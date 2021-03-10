ROG Phone 5 Pro

Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro

Product Features :

  • Launch : 10 March, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.78 inches
  • Resolution : 2448 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 16 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 13MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro comes with 6.78 inches full-HD+ OLED screen with 1080 x 2448 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 20.4:9, 144Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch-sampling rate, 24.3ms touch latency, Gorilla Glass Victus protection and HDR10+. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC processor coupled with Adreno 660, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge fast charging that can charge up to 4200mAh (70%) in  30 minutes and 100% in 52 minutes. It comes with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. For the software, the phone runs Android 11 operating system with ROG UI out-of-the-box.

On the camera front, the ROG Phone 5 gaming phone sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie snapper.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display, 300Hz touch sampling rate. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection)
Resolution

2448 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.78 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)

Memory

RAM

16 GB

Internal Memory

512GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 13MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 64MP rear camera with Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 13MP 125 degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 5MP macro sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 8k video at 30 fps, 4k at 60fps, slow-motion 4K at 120 fps, 1080p at 240fps)
Front Camera

24 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 65W HyperCharge fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

172.8 x 77.2 x 10.29mm

Weight

239 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (ROG UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.2

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11ax)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (In-display Fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

