You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.78 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 8 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Asus ROG Phone 5 is said to come with a 6.78 inches Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC processor with cores clocked at 1.80 GHz. The chipset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well. For the software, the phone will run Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box.
The ROG Phone 5 gaming phone will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.
The phone will be backed up by 6000mAh battery (2x 3000mAh batteries), and the 3C certification already revealed 65W fast wired charging. The device measures 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.78 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
Memory
|RAM
|
8 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 16MP + 8MP
|Front Camera
|
32MP (f/2.0 aperture, in-display selfie sensor)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (30W Fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (ROG UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
Yes
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement