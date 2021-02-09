Description

Asus ROG Phone 5 is said to come with a 6.78 inches Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC processor with cores clocked at 1.80 GHz. The chipset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well. For the software, the phone will run Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box.



The ROG Phone 5 gaming phone will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.



The phone will be backed up by 6000mAh battery (2x 3000mAh batteries), and the 3C certification already revealed 65W fast wired charging. The device measures 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm.