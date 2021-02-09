ROG Phone 5
Rumoured Specs

Asus ROG Phone 5

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.78 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 8 GB
  • Camera : 64MP + 16MP + 8MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Asus ROG Phone 5 is said to come with a 6.78 inches Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate.  It will be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC processor with cores clocked at 1.80 GHz. The chipset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. However, there could be other RAM variants as well. For the software, the phone will run Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box.

The ROG Phone 5 gaming phone will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

The phone will be backed up by 6000mAh battery (2x 3000mAh batteries), and the 3C certification already revealed 65W fast wired charging. The device measures 172.834 x 77.252 x 10.29mm.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Screen Size

6.78 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)

Memory

RAM

8 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

64MP + 16MP + 8MP

Front Camera

32MP (f/2.0 aperture, in-display selfie sensor)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (30W Fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888)
Operating System

Android 11 (ROG UI)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

