Asus ROG Phone 5 12GB + 256GB
Price :
Rs. 57999
Product Features :
- Launch : 10 March, 2021
- Operating System :Android 11
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.78 inches
- Resolution : 2448 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with 6.78 inches full-HD+ OLED screen with 1080 x 2448 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 20.4:9, 144Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch-sampling rate, 24.3ms touch latency, Gorilla Glass Victus protection and HDR10+. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC processor coupled with Adreno 660, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.
The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge fast charging that can charge up to 4200mAh (70%) in 30 minutes and 100% in 52 minutes. It comes with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. For the software, the phone runs Android 11 operating system with ROG UI out-of-the-box.
On the camera front, the ROG Phone 5 gaming phone sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie snapper.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 20.4:9 aspect ratio display, 300Hz touch sampling rate. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection)
|Resolution
|
2448 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.78 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 13MP + 5MP (Triple Camera: 64MP rear camera with Sony IMX686 sensor, 0.8 micron pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, 13MP 125 degree ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, 5MP macro sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 8k video at 30 fps, 4k at 60fps, slow-motion 4K at 120 fps, 1080p at 240fps)
|Front Camera
|
24 MP (f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (with 65W HyperCharge fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
172.8 x 77.2 x 10.29mm
|Weight
|
239 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 11 (ROG UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.2
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11ax)
|Internet
|
GPRS, LTE, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Accelerometer ( In-display Fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
Yes
