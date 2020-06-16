ROG Phone 3
Rumoured Specs

Asus ROG Phone 3

Price :

Product Features :

  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor :
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.59 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera :
  • Expandable : No

Description

ASUS ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that offers 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The TENAA listing and AnTuTu reveals 3.091GHz processor which could be unannounced Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The phone has scored 646310 points on AnTuTu.

TENNA listing suggests that ROG Phone 3 has 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants. It lacks a microSD card slot. The phone has a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera. The front camera sensor is 13-megapixel. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The ROG Phone 3 measures 171 x 78 x 9.85mm and it weighs 240 grams. It will come in Black colour. The phone will run Android 10 with ROG UI and feature 5800mAh battery with 30W HyperCharge fast charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 19.5:9 aspect ratio display)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

390 ppi

Screen Size

6.59 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

512GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Front Camera

13 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (30W Fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

170.99 x 77.6 x 9.78 mm

Weight

241 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

Android 10 (ROG UI)

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

Asus ROG Phone 3 full specs surface online, 6.59-inch FHD+ display and 6000mAh battery tipped

Asus ROG Phone 3 full specs surface online, 6.59-inch FHD+ display and 6000mAh battery tipped

Asus ROG Phone 3 will run Android 10 with ROG UI and feature 6000mAh battery with 30W HyperCharge fast charging.

