Description

ASUS ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that offers 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The TENAA listing and AnTuTu reveals 3.091GHz processor which could be unannounced Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The phone has scored 646310 points on AnTuTu.



TENNA listing suggests that ROG Phone 3 has 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants. It lacks a microSD card slot. The phone has a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera. The front camera sensor is 13-megapixel. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.



The ROG Phone 3 measures 171 x 78 x 9.85mm and it weighs 240 grams. It will come in Black colour. The phone will run Android 10 with ROG UI and feature 5800mAh battery with 30W HyperCharge fast charging.



