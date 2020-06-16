You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor :
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.59 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
ASUS ROG Phone 3 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that offers 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The TENAA listing and AnTuTu reveals 3.091GHz processor which could be unannounced Snapdragon 865+ SoC. The phone has scored 646310 points on AnTuTu.
TENNA listing suggests that ROG Phone 3 has 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants. It lacks a microSD card slot. The phone has a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera. The front camera sensor is 13-megapixel. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The ROG Phone 3 measures 171 x 78 x 9.85mm and it weighs 240 grams. It will come in Black colour. The phone will run Android 10 with ROG UI and feature 5800mAh battery with 30W HyperCharge fast charging.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (144Hz OLED 10-bit HDR 19.5:9 aspect ratio display)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
390 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.59 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
512GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Front Camera
|
13 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (30W Fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
170.99 x 77.6 x 9.78 mm
|Weight
|
241 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (ROG UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
Yes
Asus News
