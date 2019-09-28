Description

The Asus ROG 2 is backed by a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The gaming phone features 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz response time along with 108 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display also features 100,000:1 contrast ratio along with Delta E.

On the hardware front, the phone is the first to be powered by the latest 2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. It is backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 125-degree field of view. For the front, the company has added a 24-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is loaded with dual front-facing stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra.

The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on ROG UI. The ROG 2 is backed by a 6000mAh battery and it supports fast charging (QC3.0+QC4.0/PD3.0). On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth V 5.0 ( EDR + A2DP), GPS(L1+L5), GLO, BDS, GAL(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 170.99x 77.6x 9.78mm and weigh 240 grams.

