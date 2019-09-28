  • 18:15 Apr 04, 2020
ROG Phone 2 12GB

Asus ROG Phone 2 12GB

Price :

Rs. 62999

Product Features :

  • Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.59 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 13MP
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Product Features :

  • Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 6.59 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Description

The Asus ROG 2 is backed by a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The gaming phone features 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz response time along with 108 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display also features 100,000:1 contrast ratio along with Delta E.

 

On the hardware front, the phone is the first to be powered by the latest 2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. It is backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 125-degree field of view. For the front, the company has added a 24-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is loaded with dual front-facing stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra.

 

The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on ROG UI. The ROG 2 is backed by a 6000mAh battery and it supports fast charging (QC3.0+QC4.0/PD3.0). On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi  802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth V 5.0 ( EDR + A2DP), GPS(L1+L5), GLO, BDS, GAL(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 170.99x 77.6x 9.78mm and weigh 240 grams.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio, AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz response time)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

390 ppi

Screen Size

6.59 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

512GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 13MP (Dua Camera: 48MP (Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, laser autofocus) + 13MP (125-degree wide-angle lens))
Front Camera

20 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (20W Fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

170.99 x 77.6 x 9.78 mm

Weight

242 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with Adreno 640 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ROG UI)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 2G, 3G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, LTE, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer

Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

Asus ROG Phone II Android 10 update starts rolling out

Asus ROG Phone II Android 10 update starts rolling out

Asus ROG Phone II is the second gaming phone in the company's gaming smartphone lineup.

Asus ROG Phone II to face temporary shortage in India

Asus ROG Phone II to face temporary shortage in India

Asus ROG India has issued an open letter on it Twitter handle stating that the ROG II will face temporary shortages

Asus ROG Phone II 12GB RAM variant to go on sale in India on Dec 11 via Flipkart

Asus ROG Phone II 12GB RAM variant to go on sale in India on Dec 11 via Flipkart

The 8GB RAM went on sale on starting from September 30th during Big Billion Days sale.

Asus ROG Phone 2 receives new update, Android 10 Beta starts now

Asus ROG Phone 2 receives new update, Android 10 Beta starts now

The update is still based on the Android 9 Pie operating system instead of the latest Android 10.

Asus ROG Phone 2 update brings squeeze shortcuts and more

Asus ROG Phone 2 update brings squeeze shortcuts and more

The latest firmware brings improved features along with some fixes.

Asus ROG Phone 2 stocks sold out on Flipkart, next sale on October 8

Asus ROG Phone 2 stocks sold out on Flipkart, next sale on October 8

Only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Asus ROG Phone 2 will be available for purchase for the sale on October 8

Asus ROG Phone 2 launched in India, price starts Rs 37,999

Asus ROG Phone 2 launched in India, price starts Rs 37,999

Asus ROG Phone 2 is backed by a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Asus ROG Phone 2 gaming smartphone to launch in India on September 23 via Flipkart

Asus ROG Phone 2 gaming smartphone to launch in India on September 23 via Flipkart

Flipkart has started teasing the launch of ROG Phone II in the country however, no exact launch date has been revealed yet.

Asus ROG Phone 2 gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC unveiled

Asus ROG Phone 2 gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC unveiled

The smartphone comes loaded with a new design language coupled with some top-of-the-line specifications.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review: One Phone for all your needs!

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review: One Phone for all your needs!

So, can it be the next big sensation in this price range? Let’s find out.

