Asus 6Z 64GB
Price :
Rs. 30999
|
Rs. 30999
Product Features :
- Launch : 19 June, 2019
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.4 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Asus Zenfone 6 has finally been unveiled. The major highlight of the Zenfone 6 if the new flip camera mechanism. The rear camera flips into the selfie camera with a touch of a button. The smartphone is loaded with a glass design, while the chassis is made of metal. Jumping straight to the specifications, the Asus Zenfone 6 is equipped with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ NanoEdge display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 600nits brightness, HDR support and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. It is available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.
For optics, the Zenfone 6 features a dual-camera setup. The phone is equipped with a 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, laser autofocus and LED flash, while the secondary camera is a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with 125-degree field of view.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
390 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.4 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (via MicroSD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 13MP (Dual Camera with Flip mechanism: 48MP (Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, laser autofocus) + 13MP (125-degree wide-angle lens))
|Front Camera
|
48MP + 13MP (Dual Camera with Flip mechanism: 48MP (Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, laser autofocus) + 13MP (125-degree wide-angle lens))
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (18W QuickCharge 4.0)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 with Adreno 640 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (Pie, ZenUI 6.0)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
EDGE, GPRS, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (under display))
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
Yes
