Product Features :

  • Launch : 19 June, 2019
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa core 2.8 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.4 inches
  • Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 13MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Asus Zenfone 6 has finally been unveiled. The major highlight of the Zenfone 6 if the new flip camera mechanism. The rear camera flips into the selfie camera with a touch of a button. The smartphone is loaded with a glass design, while the chassis is made of metal. Jumping straight to the specifications, the Asus Zenfone 6 is equipped with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ NanoEdge display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 600nits brightness, HDR support and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. It is available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

 

For optics, the Zenfone 6 features a dual-camera setup. The phone is equipped with a 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, laser autofocus and LED flash, while the secondary camera is a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with 125-degree field of view.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (19:9 aspect ratio)
Resolution

2340 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

390 ppi

Screen Size

6.4 inches (Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)

Memory

RAM

6 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

512 GB (via MicroSD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 13MP (Dual Camera with Flip mechanism: 48MP (Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, laser autofocus) + 13MP (125-degree wide-angle lens))
Front Camera

48MP + 13MP (Dual Camera with Flip mechanism: 48MP (Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, laser autofocus) + 13MP (125-degree wide-angle lens))
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (18W QuickCharge 4.0)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa core 2.8 GHz (Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 with Adreno 640 GPU)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie, ZenUI 6.0)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac)
Video Player

Yes (Xvid/MP4/H.265)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer ( Fingerprint (under display))
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

Yes

Asus 6Z starts receiving Android 10 update in India

Asus 6Z starts receiving Android 10 update in India

Android 10 was released just two months ago and is currently available on devices from Google, Essential, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Nokia.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top deals on smartphones, TVs, electronics

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top deals on smartphones, TVs, electronics

Here are the top deals on smartphones, TVs and electronics that you might not willingly miss out on during this Big Billion Day sale on Flipkart.

Asus Zenfone 6 gets a new update, brings August security patch and more

Asus Zenfone 6 gets a new update, brings August security patch and more

The update brings the latest security patch along with some new features, bug fixes and other improvements.

Asus Zenfone 6 aka 6Z Android Q beta programme announced

Asus Zenfone 6 aka 6Z Android Q beta programme announced

The company is currently looking to recruit Beta testers for the latest build.

Asus 6Z update optimises flip camera rotation, image quality and more

Asus 6Z update optimises flip camera rotation, image quality and more

The update to the Asus 6Z comes in the form of build number 16.1220.1906.167 released on July 22. Amongst the improvements in the update is the rotation stability of the flip camera, better electronic image stabilisation when recording videos and better texture and reduced noise when using the supernight mode.

Touch and Feel Asus 6Z before hitting the buy button

Touch and Feel Asus 6Z before hitting the buy button

Asus 6Z comes in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at Rs 31,999, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 34,999, whereas the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 39,999 .

Asus 6Z update brings 8X zoom, ARCore support and more

Asus 6Z update brings 8X zoom, ARCore support and more

The latest update shifts the build number of the Asus 6Z to v16.1210.1906.156 and weighs in at 400MB. The update brings the latest June 2019 Android security patch along with new features like support for AR Core and 8X zoom mode in addition to optimisations in Video Call, video recording, camera flipping and screenshots.

Asus 6Z 128GB, 256GB variants to go on sale today

Asus 6Z 128GB, 256GB variants to go on sale today

Asus 6Z comes in Midnight Black and Twilight Silver colour variants.

Asus 6Z to go on sale in India today via Flipkart

Asus 6Z to go on sale in India today via Flipkart

Asus 6Z runs on Android Pie with the company's Zen UI 6 on top, with a promise to upgrade to Android Q and Android R.

Asus 6Z with Flip camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC launched in India, price starts Rs 31,999

Asus 6Z with Flip camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC launched in India, price starts Rs 31,999

The Asus 6Z will be available on Flipkart starting June 26.

