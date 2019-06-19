Description

The Asus Zenfone 6 has finally been unveiled. The major highlight of the Zenfone 6 if the new flip camera mechanism. The rear camera flips into the selfie camera with a touch of a button. The smartphone is loaded with a glass design, while the chassis is made of metal. Jumping straight to the specifications, the Asus Zenfone 6 is equipped with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ NanoEdge display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 600nits brightness, HDR support and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. It is available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

For optics, the Zenfone 6 features a dual-camera setup. The phone is equipped with a 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, laser autofocus and LED flash, while the secondary camera is a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with 125-degree field of view.