iPhone SE Plus
Rumoured Specs

Apple iPhone SE Plus

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Operating System : iOS 14
  • Processor :
  • Battery :
  • Display : 6.1 inches
  • Resolution :
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 12 MP
  • Expandable : No

Product Features :

  • Operating System :iOS 14
  • Processor :
  • Battery :
  • Display : 6.1 inches
  • Resolution :
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : No

Description

The iPhone SE Plus could sport a 6.1-inch IPS display and could be powered by either Apple A13 Bionic or Apple A14 Bionic chip. The 12-megapixel iSight sensor on the back is expected to feature six portrait light effects, OIS, and Smart HDR 3. The selfies should be handled by a 7MP front shooter. The phone is tipped to come with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

 

It is expected to feature both Face ID and Touch ID security options. 

Display

Type

IPS-LCD (HD Retina Display)
Screen Size

6.1 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

12 MP

Front Camera

7 MP (1080p video recording)
Image Stablizer

Yes (OIS)
Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

iOS 14

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Yes (2.0, reversible connector)
HDMI

No

SIM

Dual (nano + eSIM)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (WAV, AAC, MP3, WMA, MIDI, FLAC, OGG, AIFF, HE-AAC, MP3 VBR, Apple Lossless)
Video Player

Yes (3GP, M4V, H.263, H.264, MKV, MOV, AVI, xVID, MP4, MPEG4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Touch ID, Face ID )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Apple Image gallery

Latest Apple Mobiles

Apple Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies