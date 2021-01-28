You might like this
Product Features :
- Operating System :iOS 14
- Processor :
- Battery :
- Display : 6.1 inches
- Resolution :
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The iPhone SE Plus could sport a 6.1-inch IPS display and could be powered by either Apple A13 Bionic or Apple A14 Bionic chip. The 12-megapixel iSight sensor on the back is expected to feature six portrait light effects, OIS, and Smart HDR 3. The selfies should be handled by a 7MP front shooter. The phone is tipped to come with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.
It is expected to feature both Face ID and Touch ID security options.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD (HD Retina Display)
|Screen Size
|
6.1 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12 MP
|Front Camera
|
7 MP (1080p video recording)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (OIS)
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
iOS 14
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Yes (2.0, reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual (nano + eSIM)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (WAV, AAC, MP3, WMA, MIDI, FLAC, OGG, AIFF, HE-AAC, MP3 VBR, Apple Lossless)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP, M4V, H.263, H.264, MKV, MOV, AVI, xVID, MP4, MPEG4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Digtal Compass, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Touch ID, Face ID )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
