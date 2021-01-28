Description

The iPhone SE Plus could sport a 6.1-inch IPS display and could be powered by either Apple A13 Bionic or Apple A14 Bionic chip. The 12-megapixel iSight sensor on the back is expected to feature six portrait light effects, OIS, and Smart HDR 3. The selfies should be handled by a 7MP front shooter. The phone is tipped to come with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

It is expected to feature both Face ID and Touch ID security options.