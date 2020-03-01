iPhone SE 2020 64GB
Apple iPhone SE 2020 64GB

Rs. 42500

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : iOS 13
  • Processor :
  • Battery :
  • Display : 4.7 inches
  • Resolution : 750 x 1334 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 12 MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Apple iPhone SE 2020 features 4.7-inch HD IPS LCD display with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution, 625 nits brightness, 326 ppi display and HDR 10.The iPhone SE uses Haptic Touch for Quick Actions and there is Touch ID fingerprint sensor below the display. There’s no Face ID on the smartphone. Under the hood, there is hexa-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor which also powers the latest iPhone 11 series.

The phone is equipped with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync. The sensor also has Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support and it is capable of shooting 4K videos at 24 fps, 30 fps and 60 fps.  For the front, there is a 7-megapixel selfie sensor with 1080p HD video recording.

The iPhone SE 2020 features an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. The phone runs on iOS 13 out-of-the-box. Battery capacity of iPhone SE 2020 is not known at the moment, but Apple says it delivers the same life as the iPhone 8.  The phone also has wireless charging support.

Connectivity options on the iPhone SE (2020) include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Wi-Fi calling, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode, GPS with GLONASS, and a Lightning port. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 138.4x67.3x7.3mm and weighs 148 grams.

Display

Type

HD IPS (HD Retina Display)
Resolution

750 x 1334 pixels

Pixel Density

326 ppi

Screen Size

4.7 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

12 MP (wide-angle (f/1.8) camera, optical image stabilization, True Tone flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps, Slo?mo 1080p at 240 fps)
Front Camera

7 MP (with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm

Weight

148 grams

Operating System And Processor

Operating System

iOS 13

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

With GLONASS, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (2.0, reversible connector)
HDMI

No

SIM

Dual (nano + eSIM)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (WAV, AAC, MP3, WMA, MIDI, FLAC, OGG, AIFF, HE-AAC, MP3 VBR, Apple Lossless)
Video Player

Yes (3GP, M4V, H.263, H.264, MKV, MOV, AVI, xVID, MP4, MPEG4)

Additional Feature

Sensors

Accelerometer, Digtal Compass, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity (In-display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched with 4.7-inch HD Retina display, A13 Bionic

The iPhone SE 2020 features an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

