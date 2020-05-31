You might like this
Apple iPhone SE 2020 128GB
Price :
Rs. 47800
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :iOS 13
- Processor :
- Battery : 1821 mAh
- Display : 4.7 inches
- Resolution : 750 x 1334 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Apple iPhone SE 2020 features 4.7-inch HD IPS LCD display with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution, 625 nits brightness, 326 ppi display and HDR 10.The iPhone SE uses Haptic Touch for Quick Actions and there is Touch ID fingerprint sensor below the display. There’s no Face ID on the smartphone. Under the hood, there is hexa-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor which also powers the latest iPhone 11 series.
The phone is equipped with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync. The sensor also has Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support and it is capable of shooting 4K videos at 24 fps, 30 fps and 60 fps. For the front, there is a 7-megapixel selfie sensor with 1080p HD video recording.
The iPhone SE 2020 features an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. The phone runs on iOS 13 out-of-the-box. The phone also has wireless charging support.
Connectivity options on the iPhone SE (2020) include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Wi-Fi calling, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode, GPS with GLONASS, and a Lightning port. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 138.4x67.3x7.3mm and weighs 148 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD IPS (HD Retina Display)
|Resolution
|
750 x 1334 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
326 ppi
|Screen Size
|
4.7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12 MP (wide-angle (f/1.8) camera, optical image stabilization, True Tone flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps, Slo?mo 1080p at 240 fps)
|Front Camera
|
7 MP (with f/2.2 aperture, 1080p video recording)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
1821 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm
|Weight
|
148 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Operating System
|
iOS 13
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (2.0, reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual (nano + eSIM)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (WAV, AAC, MP3, WMA, MIDI, FLAC, OGG, AIFF, HE-AAC, MP3 VBR, Apple Lossless)
|Video Player
|
Yes (3GP, M4V, H.263, H.264, MKV, MOV, AVI, xVID, MP4, MPEG4)
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Digtal Compass, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( In-display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
