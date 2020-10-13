Description

The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display. The phone is powered by Six-Core A14 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, quad-core graphics and will be coupled with 128GB/256GB/512 storage.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max equips a 12-megapixel triple rear camera with a wide (f/1.6), ultra-wide (f/2.4), and an additional telephoto (f/2.0 on Pro and f/2.2 on Pro Max) lens. It features 12-megapixel f/2.2 front camera.

The latest device from Apple run the latest software by Apple, iOS 14. This means you will get all the new features such as the App Clips, App Library, new features in Apple Maps, Widgets, new messaging features and much more, in the new iPhones out-of-the-box.