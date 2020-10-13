You might like this
Apple iPhone 12 Pro 256GB
Price :
Rs. 129900
Product Features :
- Launch : 13 October, 2020
- Operating System :iOS 14
- Processor : Hexa core
- Battery :
- Display : 6.1 inches
- Resolution : 2532 x 1170 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : No
Description
The iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display. The phone is powered by Six-Core A14 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, quad-core graphics and will be coupled with 128GB/256GB/512 storage.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro equips a 12-megapixel triple rear camera with a wide (f/1.6), ultra-wide (f/2.4), and an additional telephoto (f/2.0 on Pro and f/2.2 on Pro Max) lens. It features 12-megapixel f/2.2 front camera.
The latest device from Apple run the latest software by Apple, iOS 14. This means you will get all the new features such as the App Clips, App Library, new features in Apple Maps, Widgets, new messaging features and much more, in the new iPhones out-of-the-box.
Display
|Type
|
OLED (Super Retina XDR display, up to 1200 nits brightness, HDR, Dolby Vision, Ceramic Shield protection)
|Resolution
|
2532 x 1170 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
460 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.1 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple Camera - 12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera, 7P lens, optical image stabilization, True Tone flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps, Slo?mo 1080p at 240fps, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera, 5P lens, 12MP Telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture with 4x optical zoom range and Digital zoom up to 10x, Night mode portraits enabled by LiDAR Scanner)
|Front Camera
|
12 MP (TrueDepth front camera with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps, Slo?mo 1080p at 120fps)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Hexa core (A14 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, quad-core graphics)
|Operating System
|
iOS 14
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6 (802.11ax Wi?Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Proprietary (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual (nano + eSIM)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP68 water resistance (6 meters for up to 30 minutes))
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Barometer (Face ID )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multi-touch, Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating)
You might like this
Advertisement