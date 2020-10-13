iPhone 12 Pro 128GB

Apple iPhone 12 Pro 128GB

Rs. 119900

Product Features :

  • Launch : 13 October, 2020
  • Operating System : iOS 14
  • Processor : Hexa core
  • Battery :
  • Display : 6.1 inches
  • Resolution : 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • RAM :
  • Camera : 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Description

The iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch (2532×1170 pixels) OLED 460ppi Super Retina XDR display. The phone is powered by Six-Core A14 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, quad-core graphics and will be coupled with 128GB/256GB/512 storage.

 

Apple iPhone 12 Pro equips a 12-megapixel triple rear camera with a wide (f/1.6), ultra-wide (f/2.4), and an additional telephoto (f/2.0 on Pro and f/2.2 on Pro Max) lens. It features 12-megapixel f/2.2 front camera.

 

The latest device from Apple run the latest software by Apple, iOS 14. This means you will get all the new features such as the App Clips, App Library, new features in Apple Maps, Widgets, new messaging features and much more, in the new iPhones out-of-the-box.

Display

Type

OLED (Super Retina XDR display, up to 1200 nits brightness, HDR, Dolby Vision, Ceramic Shield protection)
Resolution

2532 x 1170 pixels

Pixel Density

460 ppi

Screen Size

6.1 inches

Memory

Internal Memory

128 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple Camera - 12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera, 7P lens, optical image stabilization, True Tone flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps, Slo?mo 1080p at 240fps, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera, 5P lens, 12MP Telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture with 4x optical zoom range and Digital zoom up to 10x, Night mode portraits enabled by LiDAR Scanner)
Front Camera

12 MP (TrueDepth front camera with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps, Slo?mo 1080p at 120fps)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Hexa core (A14 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, quad-core graphics)
Operating System

iOS 14

Connectivity

Network

5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.1 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

WiFi 6 (802.11ax Wi?Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO)
Internet

EDGE, GPRS, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Proprietary (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual (nano + eSIM)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP68 water resistance (6 meters for up to 30 minutes))
Sensors

Ambient Light, Barometer, Accelerometer, Proximity ( Face ID )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multi-touch, Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating)

