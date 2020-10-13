You might like this
Apple iPhone 12 mini 256GB
Price :
Rs. 84900
Product Features :
- Launch : 13 October, 2020
- Operating System :iOS 14
- Processor : Hexa core
- Battery :
- Display : 5.4 inches
- Resolution : 2340 x 1080 pixels
- RAM :
- Expandable : No
Description
The iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4-inch (2340×1080 pixels) OLED 476ppi Super Retina XDR display, up to 1200 nits brightness, Ceramic Shield protection. The phone is powered by Six-Core A14 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture and will be coupled with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage.
Apple iPhone 12 mini equips a dual camera setup comprising of a 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture along with 12MP wide lens with f/1.6 aperture OIS and 7P lens.
The latest device from Apple run the latest software by Apple, iOS 14. This means you will get all the new features such as the App Clips, App Library, new features in Apple Maps, Widgets, new messaging features and much more, in the new iPhones out-of-the-box.
Display
|Type
|
OLED (Super Retina XDR display, up to 1200 nits brightness, Ceramic Shield protection)
|Resolution
|
2340 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
476 ppi
|Screen Size
|
5.4 inches
Memory
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 12MP (Dual Camera - 12MP wide-angle (f/1.6) camera, 7P lens, optical image stabilization, True Tone flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps, Slo?mo 1080p at 240fps, 12MP 120° Ultra Wide (f/2.4) secondary camera, 5P lens)
|Front Camera
|
12 MP (TrueDepth front camera with f/2.2 aperture, Retina Flash, 4K video recording at 60 fps, Slo?mo 1080p at 120fps)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Hexa core (A14 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, quad-core graphics)
|Operating System
|
iOS 14
Connectivity
|Network
|
5G, 4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.1 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6 (802.11ax Wi?Fi 6 with 2×2 MIMO)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Proprietary (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual (nano + eSIM)
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP68 water resistance (6 meters for up to 30 minutes).)
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Barometer, Ambient Light, Accelerometer ( Face ID)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multi-touch, Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating)
