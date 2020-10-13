Description

The iPhone 12 mini features a 5.4-inch (2340×1080 pixels) OLED 476ppi Super Retina XDR display, up to 1200 nits brightness, Ceramic Shield protection. The phone is powered by Six-Core A14 Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture and will be coupled with 64GB/128GB/256GB storage.

Apple iPhone 12 mini equips a dual camera setup comprising of a 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture along with 12MP wide lens with f/1.6 aperture OIS and 7P lens.

The latest device from Apple run the latest software by Apple, iOS 14. This means you will get all the new features such as the App Clips, App Library, new features in Apple Maps, Widgets, new messaging features and much more, in the new iPhones out-of-the-box.