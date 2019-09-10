Description

The iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with a larger 6.5-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a 2688 x 1242 pixels resolution and 458 PPI pixel density. It’s powered by the same Apple A13 Bionic 7nm chip and is available in the same 4GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB storage option as the iPhone 11 Pro.

The camera setup on the 11 Pro Max is the same as that of the iPhone 11 Pro, featuring a triple camera setup consisting of 12MP wide primary lens (26mm, f/1.8, 6-element lens) with OIS and 100 percent focus pixels + 12MP ultra-wide angle camera (13mm, f/2.4, 5-element lens) with 120-degree field of view + 12MP (52mm focal length, f/2.0, 6-element lens) with OIS and Focus Pixels at the back. There's also a 12MP TrueDepth wide sensor on the front.

There's a 3969mAh battery with 18W fast battery charging support. It will support WiFi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode, Ultra Wideband chip for spatial awareness, Frost glass design and Face ID.