iPhone 11 Pro 512GB

Apple iPhone 11 Pro 512GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 10 September, 2019
  • Operating System : iOS 13
  • Processor : Hexa core
  • Battery : 3046 mAh
  • Display : 5.8 inches
  • Resolution : 1125 x 2436 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Description

The iPhone 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels. It’s powered by the same Apple A13 Bionic 7nm chip as the iPhone 11 and is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB storage options.

 

The phone has triple cameras for primary imaging consisting of a triple camera setup consisting of 12MP wide primary lens (26mm, f/1.8, 6-element lens) with OIS and 100 percent focus pixels + 12MP ultra-wide angle camera (13mm, f/2.4, 5-element lens) with 120-degree field of view + 12MP (52mm focal length, f/2.0, 6-element lens) with OIS and Focus Pixels at the back.

 

 

The front camera is a 12MP TrueDepth wide lens. There’s no 3D Touch technology on this model either.There’s a 3046 mAh battery on the iPhone 11 Pro and the device will feature a Frosted glass design at the back. It ships with an 18W power adapter with a lightning port on one end and USB-C on the other. It will support WiFi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode and Ultra Wideband chip for spatial awareness.

Display

Type

OLED (Super Retina XDR OLED display, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical) 3D Touch, 16M colours)
Resolution

1125 x 2436 pixels (19.5:9 ratio)
Pixel Density

458 ppi

Screen Size

5.8 inches (Scratch-resistant glass, HDR10, 120 Hz touch-sensing, Dolby Vision, 800 nits brightness)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

512GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 12MP + 12MP (Triple Camera - 12MP wide primary lens (26mm, f/1.8, 6-element lens) with OIS and 100 percent focus pixels + 12MP ultra-wide angle camera (13mm, f/2.4, 5-element lens) with 120-degree field of view + 12MP (52mm focal length, f/2.0, 6-element lens) with OI)
Front Camera

12 MP (12MP TrueDepth wide lens (f/2.2, 32mm), 1080p video recording, Retina Flash)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (Quad-LED dual-tone flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR)

Battery

Capacity

3046 mAh (18W Fast battery charging, Qi Wireless charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm

Weight

188 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Hexa core (Apple A13 Bionic 7nm processor)
Operating System

iOS 13

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

WiFi 6 (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Proprietary (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual (Dual Standby)
NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP67 certified - dust and water resistant)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Barometer (Face ID )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multi-touch, Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating)
Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone Pro 11 Pro Max and iPhone 8 price hiked in India

Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone Pro 11 Pro Max and iPhone 8 price hiked in India

The company has hiked the price of Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 8.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-orders to begin from September 20

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-orders to begin from September 20

Just ahead of availability, the iPhone 11 series is available for pre-order from both online and offline channels.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Watch Series 5 announced

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Watch Series 5 announced

The Apple iPhone 11 will be available for a starting price of Rs 64,900 from September 27 in India. Apple Watch Series 5 is available for a starting price of Rs 40,900 for the GPS model and Rs 49,900 for the LTE-enabled version.

