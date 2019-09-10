Description

The iPhone 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels. It’s powered by the same Apple A13 Bionic 7nm chip as the iPhone 11 and is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB storage options.

The phone has triple cameras for primary imaging consisting of a triple camera setup consisting of 12MP wide primary lens (26mm, f/1.8, 6-element lens) with OIS and 100 percent focus pixels + 12MP ultra-wide angle camera (13mm, f/2.4, 5-element lens) with 120-degree field of view + 12MP (52mm focal length, f/2.0, 6-element lens) with OIS and Focus Pixels at the back.

The front camera is a 12MP TrueDepth wide lens. There’s no 3D Touch technology on this model either. There’s a 3046 mAh battery on the iPhone 11 Pro and the device will feature a Frosted glass design at the back. It ships with an 18W power adapter with a lightning port on one end and USB-C on the other. It will support WiFi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode and Ultra Wideband chip for spatial awareness