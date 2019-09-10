Description

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels and 326 PPI pixel density. The phone is powered by Apple A13 Bionic 7nm chip manufactured by TSMC and will be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/256GB/512GB storage. It offers a special audio technology with Dolby Atmos support. The phone will be available in Yellow, Black, Purple, White, Green and Red colours.

Apple iPhone 11 equips a dual camera setup comprising of a 12MP wide primary lens (26mm, f/1.8, 6-element lens) with OIS and 100 percent focus pixels + 12MP ultra-wide angle camera (13mm, f/2.4, 5-element lens) with 120-degree field of view at the back which is made of regular glass and a 12MP TrueDepth wide sensor on the front for selfies.

The device will still come with Face ID technology but there’s no 3D Touch support. The iPhone 11 gets a 3110 mAh power unit. It will ship with an 18W power adapter with a lightning port on one end and USB-C on the other. It will support WiFi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode and Ultra Wideband chip for spatial awareness.