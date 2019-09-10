You might like this
Apple iPhone 11 64GB
Price :
Rs. 64900
Product Features :
- Launch : 10 September, 2019
- Operating System :iOS 13
- Processor : Hexa core
- Battery : 3110 mAh
- Display : 6.1 inches
- Resolution : 828 x 1792 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels and 326 PPI pixel density. The phone is powered by Apple A13 Bionic 7nm chip manufactured by TSMC and will be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/256GB/512GB storage. It offers a special audio technology with Dolby Atmos support. The phone will be available in Yellow, Black, Purple, White, Green and Red colours.
Apple iPhone 11 equips a dual camera setup comprising of a 12MP wide primary lens (26mm, f/1.8, 6-element lens) with OIS and 100 percent focus pixels + 12MP ultra-wide angle camera (13mm, f/2.4, 5-element lens) with 120-degree field of view at the back which is made of regular glass and a 12MP TrueDepth wide sensor on the front for selfies.
The device will still come with Face ID technology but there’s no 3D Touch support. The iPhone 11 gets a 3110 mAh power unit. It will ship with an 18W power adapter with a lightning port on one end and USB-C on the other. It will support WiFi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode and Ultra Wideband chip for spatial awareness.
Display
|Type
|
LED-backlit IPS LCD (LCD Liquid Retina display, 625 nits)
|Resolution
|
828 x 1792 pixels (16M colors, 19.5:9 ratio)
|Pixel Density
|
326 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.1 inches (Scratch-resistant, HDR10, Dolby Vision)
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 12MP (Dual Camera - 12 MP primary (16M colors, 19.5:9 ratio, OIS, Focus Pixels) + 12 MP ultra-wide angle camera (13mm, f/2.4, 5-element lens, 120-degree field of view))
|Front Camera
|
12 MP (12MP TrueDepth wide sensor (f/2.2) + TOF 3D camera)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes
|Flash
|
Yes (Quad-LED dual-tone flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR)
Battery
|Capacity
|
3110 mAh (18W Fast battery charging, Qi Wireless charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|
194 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Hexa core (Apple A13 Bionic 7nm chip)
|Operating System
|
iOS 13
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
WiFi 6 (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Proprietary (2.0)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
No
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
No
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (IP67 certified - dust and water resistant)
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Barometer (Face ID, )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
Yes
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multi-touch, Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating)
