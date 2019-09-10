iPhone 11 64GB

Apple iPhone 11 64GB

Price :

Rs. 64900

Product Features :

  • Launch : 10 September, 2019
  • Operating System : iOS 13
  • Processor : Hexa core
  • Battery : 3110 mAh
  • Display : 6.1 inches
  • Resolution : 828 x 1792 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 12MP + 12MP
  • Expandable : No

Variants:

Description

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 1792 x 828 pixels and 326 PPI pixel density. The phone is powered by Apple A13 Bionic 7nm chip manufactured by TSMC and will be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/256GB/512GB storage. It offers a special audio technology with Dolby Atmos support. The phone will be available in Yellow, Black, Purple, White, Green and Red colours.

 

Apple iPhone 11 equips a dual camera setup comprising of a 12MP wide primary lens (26mm, f/1.8, 6-element lens) with OIS and 100 percent focus pixels + 12MP ultra-wide angle camera (13mm, f/2.4, 5-element lens) with 120-degree field of view at the back which is made of regular glass and a 12MP TrueDepth wide sensor on the front for selfies.

 

The device will still come with Face ID technology but there’s no 3D Touch support. The iPhone 11 gets a 3110 mAh power unit. It will ship with an 18W power adapter with a lightning port on one end and USB-C on the other. It will support WiFi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC with reader mode and Ultra Wideband chip for spatial awareness.

Display

Type

LED-backlit IPS LCD (LCD Liquid Retina display, 625 nits)
Resolution

828 x 1792 pixels (16M colors, 19.5:9 ratio)
Pixel Density

326 ppi

Screen Size

6.1 inches (Scratch-resistant, HDR10, Dolby Vision)

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

12MP + 12MP (Dual Camera - 12 MP primary (16M colors, 19.5:9 ratio, OIS, Focus Pixels) + 12 MP ultra-wide angle camera (13mm, f/2.4, 5-element lens, 120-degree field of view))
Front Camera

12 MP (12MP TrueDepth wide sensor (f/2.2) + TOF 3D camera)
Image Stablizer

Yes

Flash

Yes (Quad-LED dual-tone flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR)

Battery

Capacity

3110 mAh (18W Fast battery charging, Qi Wireless charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm

Weight

194 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Hexa core (Apple A13 Bionic 7nm chip)
Operating System

iOS 13

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

WiFi 6 (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Proprietary (2.0)
HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

No

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

No

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/H.265 player)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (IP67 certified - dust and water resistant)
Sensors

Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Barometer (Face ID, )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

Yes

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive with multi-touch, Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating)
Apple to offers free Airpods with iPhonne 11 at its store, Amazon offer the same at lesser price

Apple to offers free Airpods with iPhonne 11 at its store, Amazon offer the same at lesser price

Apple Online Store for India has every single product from Apple, in every variant. There are a bunch of official accessories available for every Apple device including the new Solo Loop bands for Apple Watches as well

Apple iPhone 11 is selling at its cheapest price in India

Apple iPhone 11 is selling at its cheapest price in India

The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs 64,900.

Apples starts iPhone 11 production in India

Apples starts iPhone 11 production in India

The move will give a boost for the government's Make in India initiative.

Apple imposes purchase limit of two units amidst Coronavirus pandemic

Apple imposes purchase limit of two units amidst Coronavirus pandemic

Apple on its online stores has imposed a two-unit per model purchase restriction due to the Coronavirus bottlenecking their supply chain. Read on to find out more.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-orders to begin from September 20

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-orders to begin from September 20

Just ahead of availability, the iPhone 11 series is available for pre-order from both online and offline channels.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Watch Series 5 announced

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, Watch Series 5 announced

The Apple iPhone 11 will be available for a starting price of Rs 64,900 from September 27 in India. Apple Watch Series 5 is available for a starting price of Rs 40,900 for the GPS model and Rs 49,900 for the LTE-enabled version.

Apple iPhone 2019: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max full specifications leaked

Apple iPhone 2019: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max full specifications leaked

Apple's 2019 line of iPhones will be named as the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

