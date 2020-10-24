You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.52 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Alcatel 5X features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 screen ratio and a water-drop style notch that houses the front camera. It's powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable upto 256GB via a microSD card.
The Alcatel 5X features a quad-rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and two additional 2MP shooters with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size and LCD Flash.
The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery. As per the company, it will take the device 3 hours 30 minutes to charge fully.
The phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB 2.0 port for charging. Additional features include Audio Recorder, dedicated Google Assistant Key, etc.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD, HD+ ( water-drop style notch, 2.5D glass protection)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.52 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB (DDR4x)
|Internal Memory
|
128 GB (eMMC)
|Expandable
|
256 GB (via MicroSD Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, two additional 2MP shooters with f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
13 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (EIS)
|Flash
|
Yes (LCD Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30fps, HDR)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (3h 30m Charge Time)
|Type
|
Non Removable
|Talktime
|
50 hrs, 40 hrs, 31 hrs ( 4G, 3G, 2G)
|Standby Time
|
900 hrs, 690 hrs, 560 hrs ( 4G, 3G, 2G)
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
165 x 75 x 9.09 mm
|Weight
|
186 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 SoC, PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
Yes, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
