The Alcatel 5X features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 screen ratio and a water-drop style notch that houses the front camera. It's powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable upto 256GB via a microSD card.

The Alcatel 5X features a quad-rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and two additional 2MP shooters with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size and LCD Flash.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery. As per the company, it will take the device 3 hours 30 minutes to charge fully.

The phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB 2.0 port for charging. Additional features include Audio Recorder, dedicated Google Assistant Key, etc.