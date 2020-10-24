5X
Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 5000 mAh
  • Display : 6.52 inches
  • Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description

The Alcatel 5X features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 screen ratio and a water-drop style notch that houses the front camera. It's powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable upto 256GB via a microSD card.  

 

The Alcatel 5X features a quad-rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and two additional 2MP shooters with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size and LCD Flash. 

 

The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery. As per the company, it will take the device 3 hours 30 minutes to charge fully. 

 

The phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB 2.0 port for charging. Additional features include Audio Recorder, dedicated Google Assistant Key, etc.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD, HD+ ( water-drop style notch, 2.5D glass protection)
Resolution

720 X 1600 pixels

Screen Size

6.52 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB (DDR4x)
Internal Memory

128 GB (eMMC)
Expandable

256 GB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, two additional 2MP shooters with f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

13 MP (with f/2.0 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (EIS)
Flash

Yes (LCD Flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30fps, HDR)

Battery

Capacity

5000 mAh (3h 30m Charge Time)
Type

Non Removable

Talktime

50 hrs, 40 hrs, 31 hrs ( 4G, 3G, 2G)
Standby Time

900 hrs, 690 hrs, 560 hrs ( 4G, 3G, 2G)

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

165 x 75 x 9.09 mm

Weight

186 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 SoC, PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM & CDMA

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

