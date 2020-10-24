You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.22 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
- RAM : 2 GB
- Expandable : 128 GB
Description
The Alcatel 1V Plus features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and a water-drop style notch that houses the front camera. It's powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable upto 128GB via a TF card.
For the optics, the Alcatel 1V Plus features a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, both of which have f/1.8 aperture. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size.
The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery. As per the company, it will take the device 4 hours 30 minutes to charge fully.
The phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB 2.0 port for charging. Additional features include Audio Recorder, Google Assistant Key, etc.
Display
|Type
|
IPS-LCD, HD+ ( water-drop style notch, 2.5D glass protection)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1520 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.22 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
2 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
128 GB (via TF Card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 5MP (Dual Camera: 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 5MP secondary sensor with f/1.8 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Image Stablizer
|
Yes (EIS)
|Flash
|
Yes (LCD Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p upto 30fps, HDR)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh (4h 30m Charge Time)
|Type
|
Non Removable
|Talktime
|
44 hrs, 33 hrs, 25 hrs ( 4G, 3G, 2G)
|Standby Time
|
424 hrs, 600 hrs, 654 hrs (4G, 3G, 2G )
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
158.7 x 74.8 x 8.85 mm
|Weight
|
160 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 SoC, IMG GE8320 600MHz GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct)
|Internet
|
LTE, EDGE, GPRS
|GPS
|
Yes, With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro (USB 2.0)
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Sensors
|
Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen

