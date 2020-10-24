Description

The Alcatel 1V Plus features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and a water-drop style notch that houses the front camera. It's powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable upto 128GB via a TF card.

For the optics, the Alcatel 1V Plus features a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, both of which have f/1.8 aperture. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery. As per the company, it will take the device 4 hours 30 minutes to charge fully.

The phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB 2.0 port for charging. Additional features include Audio Recorder, Google Assistant Key, etc.