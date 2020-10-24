1V Plus
Coming Soon

Alcatel 1V Plus

Price :

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.22 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 5MP
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.22 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1520 pixels
  • RAM : 2 GB
  • Expandable : 128 GB

Description

The Alcatel 1V Plus features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and a water-drop style notch that houses the front camera. It's powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable upto 128GB via a TF card.  

 

For the optics, the Alcatel 1V Plus features a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, both of which have f/1.8 aperture. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size.

 

The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery. As per the company, it will take the device 4 hours 30 minutes to charge fully. 

 

The phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB 2.0 port for charging. Additional features include Audio Recorder, Google Assistant Key, etc.

Display

Type

IPS-LCD, HD+ ( water-drop style notch, 2.5D glass protection)
Resolution

720 x 1520 pixels

Screen Size

6.22 inches

Memory

RAM

2 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

128 GB (via TF Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 5MP (Dual Camera: 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 5MP secondary sensor with f/1.8 aperture)
Front Camera

5 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

Yes (EIS)
Flash

Yes (LCD Flash)
Video Recording

Yes (1080p upto 30fps, HDR)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh (4h 30m Charge Time)
Type

Non Removable

Talktime

44 hrs, 33 hrs, 25 hrs ( 4G, 3G, 2G)
Standby Time

424 hrs, 600 hrs, 654 hrs (4G, 3G, 2G )

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

158.7 x 74.8 x 8.85 mm

Weight

160 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 SoC, IMG GE8320 600MHz GPU)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct)
Internet

LTE, EDGE, GPRS

GPS

Yes, With A-GPS

USB

Micro (USB 2.0)
Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Sensors

Gyroscope, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner)
Built in Applications

Yes (Google Maps, Google, YouTube, Gmail)
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Alcatel Image gallery

Latest Alcatel Mobiles

Alcatel Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies