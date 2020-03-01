  • 18:14 Apr 03, 2020
Ace2
Oppo Ace2

Price :

Product Features :

  • Expected Launch : NA
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
  • Battery :
  • Display : 6.5 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 12 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : No

Description

Oppo Ace2 will sport the Snapdragon 865 chipset which supports 5G via X55 modem. It will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and and an in-display fingerprint sensor.


The device would be made available in two memory configurations: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. It lacks a microSD card slot. On the camera front, the phone will have a quad-camera setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. There will be a 16 megapixels selfie camera at the front.

The phone will be running the latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 7 on top. It will pack a dual battery and the rated capacity of each battery is 1,955 mAh. The device will support 65W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.

Display

Type

Full HD+ (AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

401 ppi

Screen Size

6.5 inches

Memory

RAM

12 GB

Internal Memory

256 GB

Expandable

No

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera)
Front Camera

16 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes

Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Octa-Core Snapdragon 865)
Operating System

Android 10

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes

Internet

LTE

GPS

With A-GPS

USB

Type-C

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( In display fingerprint sensor )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Oppo Ace2 to be announced on April 13 in China

Oppo Ace2 will be the successor of Oppo Reno Ace launched in October last year.

