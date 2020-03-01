Description

Oppo Ace2 will sport the Snapdragon 865 chipset which supports 5G via X55 modem. It will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and and an in-display fingerprint sensor.





The device would be made available in two memory configurations: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. It lacks a microSD card slot. On the camera front, the phone will have a quad-camera setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. There will be a 16 megapixels selfie camera at the front.



The phone will be running the latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 7 on top. It will pack a dual battery and the rated capacity of each battery is 1,955 mAh. The device will support 65W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.