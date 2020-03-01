You might like this
Product Features :
- Expected Launch : NA
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.2 GHz
- Battery :
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 12 GB
- Expandable : No
Description
Oppo Ace2 will sport the Snapdragon 865 chipset which supports 5G via X55 modem. It will feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The device would be made available in two memory configurations: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. It lacks a microSD card slot. On the camera front, the phone will have a quad-camera setup is expected to include a 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors. There will be a 16 megapixels selfie camera at the front.
The phone will be running the latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 7 on top. It will pack a dual battery and the rated capacity of each battery is 1,955 mAh. The device will support 65W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate)
|Resolution
|
2400 x 1080 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
401 ppi
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
12 GB
|Internal Memory
|
256 GB
|Expandable
|
No
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad camera)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.2 GHz (Octa-Core Snapdragon 865)
|Operating System
|
Android 10
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Type-C
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
E-Compass, Ambient Light, Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity ( In display fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
