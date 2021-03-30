X3 Pro 6GB

Poco X3 Pro 6GB

Price :

Rs. 18999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 30 March, 2021
  • Operating System : Android 11
  • Processor : Octa Core 2.96 GHz
  • Battery : 5160 mAh
  • Display : 6.67 inches
  • Resolution : 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • RAM : 6 GB
  • Camera : 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 1 TB

Variants:

Variants:

Description

In terms of design, the Poco X3 Pro lies along the same lines as the Poco X3 with a circular camera array at the back along with the huge Poco logo. The Poco X3 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) LCD display that will support Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the new Snapdragon 860 SoC based on a 7nm fabrication process paired with Adreno 640 GPU. 

 

The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 running on top of it and it packs a 5160mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging and Poco has included the needed adaptor in the box. 

 

In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination 48MP main shooter with a 1/2” sensor and an f/1.8 lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide snapper with 119-degree FoV. There are two 2MP sensors for macro and depth sensing shots. The selfies are handled by a 20MP f/2.2 camera. 

Display

Type

LCD, Full HD+ ( 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection)
Resolution

2400 x 1080 pixels

Pixel Density

395 ppi

Screen Size

6.67 inches

Memory

RAM

6 GB (LPDDR4X)
Internal Memory

128 GB (UFS 3.1 Storage)
Expandable

1 TB (via MicroSD Card)

Camera

Rear Camera

48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad Camera: 48MP main shooter with a 1/2” sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide snapper with 119-degree FoV, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with 1.75 micron, f/2.4 aperture)
Front Camera

20 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Dual LED)
Video Recording

Yes (4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30/60 fps, 720p @ 30/60 fps)

Battery

Capacity

5160 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm

Weight

215 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2.96 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, Adreno 640 GPU)
Operating System

Android 11 (Based on MIUI 12)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, VoWiFi)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Type-C

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual (Hybrid SIM Slot)
NFC

Yes

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes

Video Player

Yes

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

Yes (Splash resistant (IP53))
Sensors

Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, IR Sensor (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
Warrenty

1 Year

Keypad

Touchscreen

Poco X3 Pro key specifications include a quad rear camera setup, 120Hz refresh rate, 5160mAh battery with fast charging support, and Snapdragon 860 chipset.

