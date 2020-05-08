Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K: Price and Availability

1 / 14 The Mi Box 4K is priced at Rs 3,499 and it will be available for purchase from Mi Stores and Mi website starting from May 11 in India.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K: Setup

2 / 14 The company claims that setting up Mi Box 4K is pretty simply. Users need to attach the Mi Box with any TV and connect it to the internet. Once done, users can simply start streaming all the content from the Mi Box 4K.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K: Hardware

3 / 14 The streaming device is powered by a 64-bit 2.0GHz processor along with Mali-450 GPU. It is loaded with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of eMMC storage. The brand has revealed that the Mi Box 4K comes with up to UHD resolution and it also supports HDR 10 for an immersive viewing experience. The streaming box is loaded with Dolby Audio DTS 2.0 along with a digital out option for an immersive sound experience.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K: Connectivity options

4 / 14 On the connectivity front, it supports HDMI 2.0b, USB 2.0 and Bluetooth 4.2. The Mi Box 4K comes with data saver option that it claims allows users to watch 3x more videos and more.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K: Mi Remote

5 / 14 The streaming box comes with Mi Remote that features dedicated buttons for Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K: Android TV

6 / 14 he streaming box is based on Android TV and it comes with built-in support for Chromecast as well. The box comes with Google Assistant and one can control lots of things like asking Google to play favourite series, control smart home devices, plan one’s day, get answers to queries and more.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphone 2: Price and Availability

7 / 14 The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 comes with an introductory price of Rs 3,999. Once the limited period offer is finshed, it will retail at Rs 4,499. The TWS will go on sale on May 12.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphone 2: Driver

8 / 14 The latest Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is loaded with a large 14.2mm dynamic driver that provides immersive high definition audio quality.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphone 2: Noise reduction

9 / 14 The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 come with two microphones on each earbud. The company claims it can reduce environment noise up to 90 per cent.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphone 2: LHDC support

10 / 14 The earphones support Low Latency High Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) that enhances audio quality.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphone 2: Design

11 / 14 The TWS comes with an ergonomic slip-proof design that the brand claims is quite comfortable to wear and it does not slip out even when you are working out.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphone 2: Battery Life

12 / 14 The TWS offers up to 14 hours of battery life with charging case and up to 4 hours of listening time with a single charge.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphone 2: Pairing option and Voice Assitant

13 / 14 The earphones works with different voice assistants including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri. It also offers easy pairing with MIUI user interface.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphone 2: Intuitive Controls