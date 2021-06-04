Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Twitter has officially announced its Twitter blue subscription that is first rolling out in Australia and Canada. The subscription brings the much awaited Undo Tweet button along with other features. Here are all the things you should know about Twitter Blue
What is Twitter Blue?
Twitter Blue is a new optional subscription from the microblogging website that allows users to customize their Twitter experience even more. It brings exclusive access to premium features and app customizations for a small fee.
Twitter Blue Subscription: Undo Tweet
Twitter Blue brings a new feature called Undo Tweet. Yet it acts as an alternative to the Edit button, but Twitter doesn't believe so.
Undo Tweet allows you to pull and revise Tweets that haven’t been posted on Twitter yet. Once the Undo period is over, the Tweet is viewable to the public, and you can either leave it or delete it, just as you normally would on Twitter. Tweets that are already viewable to the public can’t be edited.
For the option to work, you will have to turn on the feature from settings. You’ll have the option to activate Undo Tweet for different type of tweets, including Original Tweets, Quote Tweets, threads, and replies before they are viewable to everyone. You can set a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds to click ‘Undo’ before the Tweet, reply, or thread you’ve sent posts to your timeline.
The undo tweet button is currently available only on Twitter's iOS app. While it may appear on the Android app, Twitter says the features aren't fully optimized on the app and will be fully stable in upcoming releases.
Twitter Blue Subscription: Bookmark Folders
Bookmark Folders are something that Twitter users have been asking for a long time, and the feature is now available as a part of the Twitter Blue subscription.
With bookmark folders, you can organize the Tweets to manage your favourite content, so when you need it, you can find it easily and efficiently. It basically allows you to group your bookmarks to categorize them as per your needs and liking.
Twitter Blue Subscription: Reader Mode
The third feature to arrive under the Twitter Blue subscription is Reader Mode. This mode provides a more beautiful reading experience by getting rid of the noise, as per Twitter.
Reader mode turns existing threads into an easy-to-read text, so there's no confusion or mess in keeping up with the original tweet.
Twitter Blue Subscription: Features, pricing and availability
Twitter Blue also gets you access to customizable app icons for your device’s home screen and colour themes for the Twitter app, along with access to dedicated subscription customer support.
The Twitter Blue subscription is available for a monthly price of CAD 3.49 (approx. Rs 210) or AUD 4.49 (approx. Rs 255). Twitter says one can expect to see the Android release, additional regions, and more premium features soon.
One can subscribe to Twitter Blue from the profile menu in the Twitter for iOS app.