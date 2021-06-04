Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Twitter Blue is a new optional subscription from the microblogging website that allows users to customize their Twitter experience even more. It brings exclusive access to premium features and app customizations for a small fee.

Twitter Blue brings a new feature called Undo Tweet. Yet it acts as an alternative to the Edit button, but Twitter doesn't believe so.

Undo Tweet allows you to pull and revise Tweets that haven’t been posted on Twitter yet. Once the Undo period is over, the Tweet is viewable to the public, and you can either leave it or delete it, just as you normally would on Twitter. Tweets that are already viewable to the public can’t be edited.

For the option to work, you will have to turn on the feature from settings. You’ll have the option to activate Undo Tweet for different type of tweets, including Original Tweets, Quote Tweets, threads, and replies before they are viewable to everyone. You can set a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds to click ‘Undo’ before the Tweet, reply, or thread you’ve sent posts to your timeline.

The undo tweet button is currently available only on Twitter's iOS app. While it may appear on the Android app, Twitter says the features aren't fully optimized on the app and will be fully stable in upcoming releases.