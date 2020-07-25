Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

1 / 9 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is all set to launch at Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will feature a 6.7-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED flat display with 60Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the 2.7GHz Exynos 990 octa-core SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage and run on Android 10-based One UI. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is expected to come in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray and Mystic Green colours.



The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will reportedly include a 4,300mAh battery with fast charging. The phone will have a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 64-megapixel image sensor The phone will have a 10-megapixel selfie camera. The device will reportedly be IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and feature AKG-optimised stereo speakers. It will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

2 / 9 In its Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5, Samsung will also launch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The phone will reportedly feature a 6.9-inch (1,440x3,200 pixels) dynamic OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will run on Android 10-based One UI and tipped to be powered by the 2.7GHz Exynos 990 octa-core processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage. It will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is expected to come in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colours.



The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is likely to come with a triple camera setup with a 108-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel periscope sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is expected to have a 10-megapixel sensor for selfies. The phone will feature a 4,500mAh battery that can be charged up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

3 / 9 Samsung is likely to launch Galaxy Z Fold 2 along with Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5 in India. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is said to come with a foldable 7.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The external display is also expected to be Super AMOLED as well, with a size of 6.23 inches. It will come with 5G support.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is rumoured to feature a 10-megapixel sensor both on the inside and the outside. The triple camera setup on the back would feature a 64-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and another 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens.



It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC along with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. There is likely to be a dual battery setup in Galaxy Z Fold 2 with a combined capacity of 4,365mAh and support for 15W fast wireless charging and 15W fast reverse wireless charging. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

4 / 9 Samsung is expected to launch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G foldable smartphone in India next month. The smartphone was launched recently and it comes with a price tag of $1,449 (approx. Rs 1,08,300) and it is available with the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.



The phone comes powered with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a screen resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels. There is a secondary display at the back panel that comes with a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display screen with 300 x 112 pixel resolution.



The foldable smartphone will be loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree Field of View and f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and autofocus feature. It has a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0.

Poco C3

5 / 9 Xiaomi’s Poco sub-brand is likely to launch Poco C3 in India next month. has already received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which suggests its launch in India soon. Poco C3 is most likely to be a rebranded Redmi 9C for India.



The phone will feature a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will have 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. There will be a fingerprint sensor, IR blaster and USB Type-C port and fast charging support in the phone.



The smartphone will be powered by a 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It will run Android 10 with MIUI 11 which is said to be upgradable to MIUI 12 and will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. For the camera, there is a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.

Redmi 9A

6 / 9 Xiaomi is expected to launch Redmi 9A smartphone in India which has already been announced in Malaysia before along with Redmi 9C. The Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor.



The phone has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it also has IR blaster, USB-C port and fast charging support. It lacks a fingerprint reader.



The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on MIUI 11 which will be upgradable to MIUI 12. The phone features a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Oppo A12s

7 / 9 Oppo launched the A12 smartphone last month in India after it was announced in Indonesia back in April. Now Oppo is also likely to launch Oppo A12s smartphone in India which was recently launched in Cambodia recently. The Oppo A12s is loaded with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.



The phone runs on ColorOS 6.1, based on Android 9 Pie. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock feature is also present. It is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Oppo A12s is loaded with a 4230mAH battery.

Motorola One Fusion

8 / 9 Motorola One Fusion was launched recently for 1,99,990 Chilean Peso (approx. Rs 18,700). The Motorola One Fusion is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor clocked at 2.2GHz. The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system and it is loaded with a 5000mAh battery.



It is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it features P2i coating making it splash resistant. Motorola One Fusion is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 118-degree FoV, 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the phone is equipped with an 8-megapixel shooter for video calling and selfies.

