Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Laxmii

1 / 7 The much awaited horror comedy movie starring bollywood star Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is going to be released on November 9th on Hotstar. The movie was recently renamed to Laxmmi from Laxmmi Bomb because of a controversy. It is a remake of the Tamil movie Kanchana (2011). The film deals with a ghost seeking vengeance for being wronged and haunts everyone who is staying in the house.

Marvel's 616

2 / 7 Marvel's 616 This 8-episode series/documentary would be a treat for Marvel fans which is created by different filmmakers.This series is about Marvel Comics Universe, its history, culture and societal impacts. Basically, the comic’s real-life influence. The series will start streaming on Hotstar from 20th November.

Big Sky

3 / 7 Private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with his estranged wife, ex-cop Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. The series will go live on November 18th.

A Teacher

4 / 7 Based on the 2013 Indie movie, a Teacher explores the intricacies and consequences of the affair between a high school teacher and her student. The Season 1 of the series goes live on 11th November.

His Dark Materials Season 2

5 / 7 Lyra, a young orphan from an alternate world, stays with the scholars in a college in Oxford. During a quest to find her missing friend, she discovers a secret that involves several kidnappings. The season 2 of the series premiers on 17th November.

Inside Pixar

6 / 7 This documentary series of personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios. The season 1 of the show goes live on 13th November.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17