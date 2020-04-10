Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

EeVe Tesero

1 / 5 The Bhubaneshwar-based startup OmJay EV showcased the Tesero at Auto Expo 2020. It has a more nostalgic design and resembles the old school scooters. It will feature a Bosch-sourced electric motor which will be capable of attaining a top speed of 90 km/h to 100 km/h. It will have a range of 120 km on a single charge. Some highlight features include a digital instrumentation, upside-down front fork and disc brakes at both ends and ABS. It will support features like swappable batteries, geo-fencing, geo-tagging, and immobilization. The EeVe will probably be launched in September.

Hero Electric AE-47

2 / 5 This will be hero’s first electric bike. It will be powered by a 4 kW electric motor which helps it accelerate from standstill to 60 km/h in 9 seconds. It will have a top speed of 85 km/h and a range of 85 km (Power mode)/160 km (Eco mode). Charging the battery pack, the capacity of which isn't known yet, will take 4 hours. It will feature LED lighting and dual disk brakes along with a digital instrument cluster. It will not be launched in 2020 but will most probably be price between 1.2 lakh to 1.5 lakh.

Vespa Elettrica

3 / 5 The Elettrica is the Italian manufacturer’s upcoming electric scooter. It was first displayed at Auto Expo 2020. The Eletrrica will supposedly have a 4kW electric motor which will be powered by a 4.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. It will have a range of 100 km on a single charge in eco mode and 70 km in power mode. It takes 4 hours to fully charge. In India it was showcased with 200 mm disc at the front and a 140 mm disc at the rear. The 4” TFT coloured instrumentation with “Vespa Connectivity” may also make the cut for India. It will most probably be launched in the month of June with a price tag of around Rs 90000

TVS Ceron

4 / 5 The Ceron has been declared as a “Performance Oriented Scooter”. The scooter will be supposedly a testament of both performance and sustainability working in tandem. It will be capable of hitting 0-100 kmph in just 5.1 seconds. The scooter can also charge up to 80 per cent capacity in just 60 minutes thanks to its lithium-ion battery pack. Its release date and price have not been revealed.

