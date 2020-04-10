Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

With the excessive usage of fossil fuel and its downfalls, mankind has turned to electricity-based vehicles because of their efficiency and performance. Here's a list of Top 5 bikes that will be making their way to India in the near future.
EeVe Tesero
The Bhubaneshwar-based startup OmJay EV showcased the Tesero at Auto Expo 2020. It has a more nostalgic design and resembles the old school scooters. It will feature a Bosch-sourced electric motor which will be capable of attaining a top speed of 90 km/h to 100 km/h. It will have a range of 120 km on a single charge. Some highlight features include a digital instrumentation, upside-down front fork and disc brakes at both ends and ABS. It will support features like swappable batteries, geo-fencing, geo-tagging, and immobilization. The EeVe will probably be launched in September.
Hero Electric AE-47
This will be hero’s first electric bike. It will be powered by a 4 kW electric motor which helps it accelerate from standstill to 60 km/h in 9 seconds. It will have a top speed of 85 km/h and a range of 85 km (Power mode)/160 km (Eco mode). Charging the battery pack, the capacity of which isn't known yet, will take 4 hours. It will feature LED lighting and dual disk brakes along with a digital instrument cluster. It will not be launched in 2020 but will most probably be price between 1.2 lakh to 1.5 lakh.
Vespa Elettrica
The Elettrica is the Italian manufacturer’s upcoming electric scooter. It was first displayed at Auto Expo 2020. The Eletrrica will supposedly have a 4kW electric motor which will be powered by a 4.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. It will have a range of 100 km on a single charge in eco mode and 70 km in power mode. It takes 4 hours to fully charge. In India it was showcased with 200 mm disc at the front and a 140 mm disc at the rear. The 4” TFT coloured instrumentation with “Vespa Connectivity” may also make the cut for India. It will most probably be launched in the month of June with a price tag of around Rs 90000
TVS Ceron
The Ceron has been declared as a “Performance Oriented Scooter”. The scooter will be supposedly a testament of both performance and sustainability working in tandem. It will be capable of hitting 0-100 kmph in just 5.1 seconds. The scooter can also charge up to 80 per cent capacity in just 60 minutes thanks to its lithium-ion battery pack. Its release date and price have not been revealed.
Okinawa Cruiser
The cruiser is the company’s take on maxi-scooters. It will see the extensive chrome application on the handlebar, footpegs and alloy wheels. It has a split-style footboard, a saddle large enough to accommodate two adults, covered glovebox, anti-theft alarm, keyless entry, Find My Scooter function, USB charger, Motor Walking Assistance (forward/reverse motion) and cruise speed lock.
It will be driven by a 3kW motor and will have a top speed of 100 km/h. The 4kWh battery is detachable and will take two-three hours to charge. It will be launched sometime in 2020