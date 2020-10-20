Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Androidify (2011 - 2020)

1 / 20 The app that lasted just 2 years, allowed you to keep tabs on the data used by different apps and find Wi-Fi hotspots near you. The app was booted from Play Store back in October of 2019.

Datally (2017 - 2019)

2 / 20 Google News and Weather was an application that provided you with the latest news and weather for your current location. The app was killed oin 2018 as it was later merged with Google Play Newsstand resulting into a single service, called Google News.

Google News & Weather (2016 - 2018)

3 / 20 Google Areo was an app that was made for India. It allowed users in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Gurugram to order food from nearby restaurants and food spots. Unfortunately, the app failed to make a mark in the market and had to be discontinued.

Google Areo (2017 - 2019)

4 / 20 Google Allo was introduced by the company at Google I/O in 2016. Google touted a lot of security features and other stuff for the app but was discontinued in March of 2019, with Google Messages being recommended as an alternative for the app by Google itself.

Google Allo (2016 - 2019)

5 / 20 Google Currents was an application that provided readers with magazine articles. The application was later replaced with Google Newsstand which combined Google Play Magazine and Google Currents.

Google Currents (2011 - 2013)

6 / 20 Google Neighbourly was an application that would help you know about your local neighborhood and services by asking nearby residents about the same. Neighboutly didn't meet the expectations of Google and as a result had to be discontinued.

Google Neighbourly (2018 - 2020)

7 / 20 Google Trips was an app that would help the users to plan and reserve hotel, flight bookings for the destination the user is going to. The support for the app was discontinued in August 2019.

Google Trips (2016 - 2019)

8 / 20 Quickoffice was a productivity suite for mobile which enabled the users to view and edit documents, presentations and spreadsheets. The app was discontinued with the introduction of Google's own Docs, Sheets and Slides.

Quickoffice (2013 - 2014)

9 / 20 The beloved Google Hangouts is going away in June 2021 and execution plan for the same is set for first half of 2021. Google Hangouts became a standalone app back in 2013 and was an app that focused on chatting and calling.

Google Hangouts (2013 - 2021)

10 / 20 Google Play Music was a music player with an online music library and offline one. The service is set to be replaced by YouTube Music and Google is even providing a guide regarding how to transfer to YouTube Music from Play Music. Play Music will be discontinued starting December 2020.

Google Play Music (2011 - 2020)

YouTube Messages (2017 - 2019)

12 / 20 YouTube messages was a service that allowed users to share and discuss about the YouTube videos within the app itself. The feature didn't gain much popularity and users requested it to be removed from the app.

Inbox By Gmail (2015 - 2019)

13 / 20 The app was announced in 2015 with an invite-only access and aimed to improve the email experience. But unfortunately Google didn't find it worthy in front of the traditional Gmail app and stopped the development in April 2019.

Google+ (2011 - 2019)

14 / 20 Google+ was a social networking application that allowed developers and users to stay in touch for their applications or softwares. People were really used to the application and it was one of a kind. The app was discontinued in 2019.

Google Tez (2017 - 2018)

15 / 20 Google Tez was a payments based application based in India. It was only 11 months since the launch of the app when Google rebranded the application to Google Pay.

Project Tango (2014 - 2017)

16 / 20 Project Tango was an augmented reality computing platform and served as an API for AR apps but was later replaced with ARCore.

Google Now (2012 - 2016)

17 / 20 Google Now was released as a feature of Google Search application which showed 'Now' cards to users displaying weather information, package tracking, flight information, etc. But in 2016, Google unveiled the Google Assistant which replaced Google Now as the company was now phasing away the term called 'Now'.

Orkut (2005 - 2014)

18 / 20 Orkut was another social networking application by Google which around 300 million users when Google stopped the development in 2014. It was designed to meet new friends and stay in touch with existing ones. The app was shut down due to very less growth and as it had reached the saturation point.

Google Labs (2002 - 2011)

19 / 20 Google Labs was a test ground for Google where it was able to test the most adventurous prototypes with its uders. The app was discontinued in July 2011.

YouTube Gaming (2015 - 2019)