Top 10 weird gadgets

Avegant Glyph

1 / 10 Priced $700, Avegant Glyph brings TV to your ears. Didn’t get us? Well, this pair of chunky earphones use mirrors to create a virtual screen that appears before your eyes. The company claims that this will feel like watching a 60-inch television from 10 feet away.

Skyroam Solis X

2 / 10 Skyroam Solis X is a 4G mobile hotspot. What’s special you ask? It works in more than 130 countries and over 10 devices can be connected at once. It also comes with a built-in power bank and an 8-megapixel camera which can help you, spy. It can run for 16 hours non-stop. This idea of including multiple, useful technologies makes it one of the weirdest gadgets.

Philips Somneo Connected Sleep and Wake-up Light Therapy Lamp

3 / 10 Are you one of those 50 million people in the world that have trouble sleeping? This gadget might help you. It is a smartphone-enabled sunrise alarm clock which doubles as a therapy lamp. How? It has built-in sensors that measure your room’s temperature, noise, light, and humidity level and gives you suggestions about how you can sleep in the current scenarios.

Ember Smart Mug

4 / 10 Do you know that glass-like thingy in which we pour and drink coffee? We that “thingy” has also become smarter thanks to continuous R&D it has also become smarter. Why did I call it “thingy”? You never know, when people would start calling it something else due to the rapid advancements in technology. If you often leave your hot beverages until they go cold, this smart mug will keep your drink hot all-day if left on the charging plate, or up to one hour when you’re busy.

Crazyradio USB Dongle

5 / 10 As the name suggests, we are pretty sure that you’ve never seen a USB device this cyborg-like before. It is used in various cybersecurity as well as legal attacks. Thanks to the built-in 2.4GHz transceiver, it can transmit and collect radio telemetry. This device can shoot wireless radio waves and is one of the best gadgets for geeks.

Self-driving suitcase

6 / 10 Tired of pulling your trolley bags in long journeys? This gadget might be perfect for you. As the name suggests, this suitcase will follow the owners around the airport. This was made possible by computer vision technology and this is the worlds first suitcase that can do this kind of stuff. It has sensors all around its body and the pace tops at 7 miles per hour without rushing into anyone.

JavaScript PopSocket

7 / 10 We’re pretty sure most of the programmers who love playing with JavaScript code are going to love this gadget. Most of the website today are built with JavaScript runtimes Node.js and frameworks like ReactJs, AngularJs, etc. This gadget will help you grip your phone better, can be used as a stand, and the strong adhesive allows you to reposition on most devices and cases.

Y-Brush

8 / 10 You know how difficult it is to clean your teeth, right? This Y-Brush from FasTeesH’s will save your “2 minutes” and will clean and polish your teeth in less than 10 seconds. How? The mouthguard-like gadget’s 96 bristle clusters help clean half of your mouth at once. It costs $125 and we strongly suggest you ask your dentist before buying.

Modobag

9 / 10 Ever been late for the flight due to your excess, heavy luggage? Modobag could be your next luggage carrying companion. And that’s because it not only helps carry the luggage but, it also carries you by becoming a mini scooter. You will look ridiculous that’s for sure but, what’s better? Missing your flight or looking ridiculous in front of people you’re not going to meet again? Thanks for attending my Ted Talk.

Atmos Facewear