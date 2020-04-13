Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Prepaid Plan: Rs 249

1 / 10 This plan from Vodafone offers Unlimited calls, 1.5 + 1.5 = 3GB/Day and 100 SMS/Day. Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 + ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. The extra 1.5GB data is under the double data offer which is limited. The plan validity is 28 days.

Vodafone Prepaid Plan: Rs 299

2 / 10 This plan from Vodafone offers Unlimited calls, 2GB/Day, 100 SMS/Day, Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. It has a validity of 28 days.

Vodafone Prepaid Plan: Rs 399

3 / 10 This plan from Vodafone offers Unlimited calls, 1.5 + 1.5 = 3GB/Day, 100 SMS/Day, Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. The extra 1.5GB data is under the double data offer which is limited. The plan validity is 56 days.

Vodafone Prepaid Plan: Rs 499

4 / 10 This plan from Vodafone offers unlimited calls, 1.5GB/Day, 100 SMS/Day, Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. It has a validity of 70 days.

Vodafone Prepaid Plan: Rs 558

5 / 10 This plan from Vodafone offers unlimited calls, 3GB/Day, 100 SMS/Day, Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 + ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. It has a validity of 56 days.

Vodafone Prepaid Plan: Rs 599

6 / 10 This plan from Vodafone offers unlimited calls, 1.5 + 1.5 = 3GB/Day, 100 SMS/Day, Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. The extra 1.5GB data is under the double data offer which is limited.

Vodafone Prepaid Plan:Rs 2399

7 / 10 This plan from Vodafone offers unlimited calls, 1.5GB/Day, 100 SMS/Day, Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. It has a validity of 365 days.

Vodafone Prepaid Plan: Rs 16

8 / 10 This plan from Vodafone is a data top up and offers 1GB data for 1 day.



Vodafone Prepaid Plan: Rs 48

9 / 10 This plan from Vodafone offers 3 GB of data which is valid for 28 days.

Vodafone Prepaid Plan: Rs 98