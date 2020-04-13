Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Vodafone is one of the biggest telecom companies in India. With its root in the United Kingdom, it hasn't failed to impress the Indian population with its affordable plans and wide network coverage. The company after acquiring Idea is now known as Vodafone Idea here in India. With the COVID-19 forcing us into our homes and the "work from home" regime taking over, the data consumption of individuals has gone up and this has lead to people changing their current plans. If you are a Vodafone prepaid user, our list top 10 plans will help you get the plan right for you. If you have a BSNL or Airtel prepaid connection, we got you covered as well.
Vodafone Prepaid Plan: Rs 249
This plan from Vodafone offers Unlimited calls, 1.5 + 1.5 = 3GB/Day and 100 SMS/Day. Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 + ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. The extra 1.5GB data is under the double data offer which is limited. The plan validity is 28 days.
Vodafone Prepaid Plan: Rs 299
This plan from Vodafone offers Unlimited calls, 2GB/Day, 100 SMS/Day, Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. It has a validity of 28 days.
Vodafone Prepaid Plan: Rs 399
This plan from Vodafone offers Unlimited calls, 1.5 + 1.5 = 3GB/Day, 100 SMS/Day, Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. The extra 1.5GB data is under the double data offer which is limited. The plan validity is 56 days.
Vodafone Prepaid Plan: Rs 499
This plan from Vodafone offers unlimited calls, 1.5GB/Day, 100 SMS/Day, Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. It has a validity of 70 days.
Vodafone Prepaid Plan: Rs 558
This plan from Vodafone offers unlimited calls, 3GB/Day, 100 SMS/Day, Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 + ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. It has a validity of 56 days.
Vodafone Prepaid Plan: Rs 599
This plan from Vodafone offers unlimited calls, 1.5 + 1.5 = 3GB/Day, 100 SMS/Day, Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. The extra 1.5GB data is under the double data offer which is limited.
Vodafone Prepaid Plan:Rs 2399
This plan from Vodafone offers unlimited calls, 1.5GB/Day, 100 SMS/Day, Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. It has a validity of 365 days.
Vodafone Prepaid Plan: Rs 16
This plan from Vodafone is a data top up and offers 1GB data for 1 day.
Vodafone Prepaid Plan: Rs 48
This plan from Vodafone offers 3 GB of data which is valid for 28 days.
Vodafone Prepaid Plan: Rs 98
This plan from Vodafone is a data top up and offers 6GB data for 28 day.