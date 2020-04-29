Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus has already revealed its next generation of flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8 Pro. The company has also revealed the price of the upcoming smartphone. The phone will come with a price tag of Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999.



OnePlus 8 Pro is loaded with a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 120Hz refresh rate along with 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1200nits brightness, HDR10+ support, JNCD=0.4, 10-bit colours, MEMC and it comes with 40 per cent less Blue Light.



The OnePlus 8 Pro is the company's first smartphone that it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, a 3x telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture with 30x digital zoom, OIS and a Color Filter Camera.



It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to UFS 3.0 with turbo write and HPB. On the battery front, it is loaded with a 4510mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T and it is the first smartphone from the brand that comes with wireless charging support. The OnePlus 8 Pro is loaded with Wrap Charge 30 Wireless charging support.

OnePlus 8

Once the OnePlus 8 is launched in India, it will come with a starting price of Rs 41,999 for the base variant of 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 44,999, and the top variant of the OnePlus 8 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you at Rs 49,999.



The OnePlus 8 is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 1100nits brightness, HDR10+ support, 20:9 aspect ratio and 40 per cent Less Blue Light. The OnePlus 8 comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 8 is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a macro lens.

The OnePlus 8 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. the phone is backed by up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It comes with 4300mAh battery Wrap Charge 30T. It comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and it comes with Haptic Vibration 2.0.

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge features a curved 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR10 + display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC with Adreno 620 GPU. It will come with a 4GB/ 6GB RAM capacity. There is 128GB onboard storage that is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card.



Motorola Edge also comes with triple camera setup a 64-megapixel primary camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture, 16-megapixel 117-degree wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture. Additionally, you will get a ToF sensor on the back. The front camera is a 25-megapixel lens with f/2.0 aperture. The phone runs Android 10 out-of-the-box and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support.





Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge+ packs a curved 6.7-inch (2520 × 1080 pixels) full-HD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ certification. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone has 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.



In the imaging department, Motorola Edge+ is equipped with a triple camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8-micron pixel size, 16-megapixel 117-degree ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera that comes with OIS support and provides 3x optical zoom output. For the front, there is a 25-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and 0.9-micron pixel size.



Motorola Edge+ runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless fast charging, 5W wireless reverse charging. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi was scheduled to launch the latest Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone on April 27, however, due to Coronavirus lockdown, the company has postponed the event. Xiaomi Mi 10 is loaded with a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio.



The Mi 10 features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel main camera with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses. For the front, there is a single 20-megapixel camera for selfies.



It is powered by the 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. Xiaomi Mi 10 has a 4,780 mAh battery which supports 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro features a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio, DC Dimming, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and 180Hz touch sampling rate.



It is powered by the 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. The Mi 10 Pro comes equipped with a smaller 4,500mAh battery that supports 50W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.



Mi 10 Pro also has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 108-megapixel main camera with an 8-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor size, and OIS support, 20-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens and 117-degrees field of view, a 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 lens, 10x zoom, and OIS support.

Realme Narzo 10

Realme was set to launch its new Realme Narzo series, however, the company postponed the event due to Coronavirus lockdown. Although there is no information about the official specs of the upcoming smartphone, many believes that Realme Narzo 10 will be a rebranded version of Realme 6i. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs on realme UI based on Android 10 and comes equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor.



Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. It has 3GB/4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.



On the camera front, it is loaded with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. Realme 6i is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 18W charger bundled.

Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A is reported to be a Thailand variant of the Realme C3. The smartphone features a triple-camera setup with a 12 megapixels primary sensor, 2 megapixels depth sensor, as well as a 2 megapixels macro camera. The water drop-notch at the front houses a 5 megapixels selfie camera.



Realme C3 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it.

Vivo V19

Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution. The display is integrated with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB onboard storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.



For photography, Vivo V19 sports a rectangular quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.79), 8-megapixel wide-angle lens (f/2.2), 2-megapixel bokeh lens (f/2.4) and a 2-megapixel macro sensor (f/2.4). It's dual-selfie cameras comprise of a 32 megapixels main shooter (f/2.0 primary) and an 8 megapixels wide-angle lens (105° wide-angle f/2.2). Both the front and back camera setups support Super Night mode and Ultra Stable video.



On the battery front, the phone is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery which supports up to 33W fast-charging support. It runs on the latest FuntouchOS 10 based on the latest Android 10 OS. On the software front, Vivo V19 runs Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS/GLONASS and dual SIM support.

