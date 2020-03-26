Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Health Care devices

1 / 10 The e-commerce giant Amazon has revealed that one buy healthcare-related equipment during the lockdown period. One can buy a range of products including digital blood pressure monitor, digital thermometer, face or nose vapouriser steamer, nebulizer, glucometer and more from the platform.

Cooking essentials

2 / 10 During the lockdown, users can also order almost all the cooking essentials from Amazon. This includes rice packets, oils, ghee, flour, pulses, spices, masalas, syrups, ketchup, sweeteners, jams, honey, spreads, snack goods, dried fruits, nuts and seeds.

Ready to eat essentials

3 / 10 Apart from the cooking essentials, users can also buy a range of ready-to-eat goods as well. The list includes cereal and muesli, coffee, tea, beverages, pasta, noodles, Maggi, sweets, chocolate, gums, pickles, milk powder and more.

Laundry Essentials

4 / 10 Amazon is offering a range of laundry essentials on its platform for purchase. One can detergent powder, liquid detergent pouch and more from different brands like Comfort, Tide, Ariel, Surf Excel and more.

Baby products

5 / 10 For those, who have recently become parents, Amazon has a range of baby products as well. One can get baby powder, baby lotions, baby wet wipes, blankets, diapers and more.

Hand washes, sanitizer and Masks

6 / 10 Amazon is also offering hand washes, sanitizer and masks on its platform as well. One can buy hand sanitizer from different brands from Amazon and can purchase pollution masks from the website.

Toiletry supplies

7 / 10 Apart from this, customers can also buy toiletry supplies like kitchen issue, towel paper roll, air-freshener, disinfectants and more.

eBooks

8 / 10 Amazon may not deliver physical books at your doorstep, but it providing e-Books to its customers. One can select a range of books from different genres and some of them are free as well. Furthermore, one can listen to audible of famous books available in the market

Health supplements

9 / 10 The platform also supplies various health supplements as well. One can choose multivitamin tablets, calcium supplement, and more.

Pet supplies