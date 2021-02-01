Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Lenovo Smart Display 7

1 / 10 Priced at Rs 7,999, this smart display is made for entertainment no matter what you are doing at home. It has a 7-inch IPS display and also supports Google Assistant for hands-free operations. You can watch YouTube videos, set alarms, watch a slideshow of your photos on Google Photos, and manage other smart devices, and much more with this smart gadget. It is available to purchase through Flipkart.

V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 S Solar Inverter

2 / 10 Priced at Rs 8,799, this Smart inverter series easily syncs with your smartphone. Once your device is registered on the V-Guard Smart app, you can control the power, check backup time, switch through different modes according to your needs, review the power cuts and duration and charge upto 30% faster using Turbocharge. The app also reminds you to clean your solar panels. It is also solar compatible which makes it more useful in areas where there is infrequent power supply. The product is available on Amazon India.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 Camera

3 / 10 Priced at Rs 9,490, it is the perfect tool for users who want to be creative and use instant photos to express themselves and their everyday moments on a square film format. This camera features Auto exposure control, and Includes 3 Colour Filters, Chalk White, Terracotta Orange and Glacier Blue- that can be fitted over the flash to add Colour to your photo. It also sports a flash that automatically calculates surrounding brightness and adjusts shutter speed. This product is also available on Amazon for purchase.

Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch

4 / 10 Priced at Rs 4,999, this smartwatch by Amazfit comes with 15 days of battery life on a typical usage scenario and up to 40 days endurance on a basic usage scenario. It features 4 Built-in Dials and more than 40 dials to download from the watch face store. The smartwatch sports a 1.28" Transflective Color TFT with resolution 176 x 176, 64 RGB color gamut and Always-on Display. It supports 10 sports modes and also has 5ATM water resistance. The smartwatch is available on Amazon India for purchase.

Mi WiFi Smart Speaker

5 / 10 Priced at Rs 3,999, this WiFi smart speaker by Xiaomi comes with Google Assistant support for voice interactions. Unlike Google's own Nest mini, this speaker requires no cables to operate. It comes with a front-facing 12W speaker with 63.5mm sound drivers that covers a wide range. It supports DTS professional tuning and comes with 2 far-field mics and touch-sensitive buttons. You can connect it to WiFi or switch to Bluetooth when you are offline. The speaker is available for purchase on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Realme Smart Cam 360°

6 / 10 This smart camera by Realme is a great solution for your home's security needs. It is priced at Rs 2,999 and is available on Realme's own website along with Amazon and Flipkart. The Realme Smart Cam 360 supports 1080p full-HD video recording with features like wide dynamic range and 3D noise cancellation algorithm to improve image quality. The smart camera has a mechanical gimbal that achieves 360-degree panoramic vision. It also features an infrared Night Vision Mode that is automatically enabled in the night. The camera has features like AI motion detection, real-time alert, and two-way voice talk enabling remote calls. The camera performed very well in our review and is completely feature packed.

Syska 12W Smart LED Bulb

7 / 10 The Syska Smart LED bulb comes with 3 million different shades and tones you can choose from. The bulb is controllable through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can give them commands about how to change the colour or the brightness of the bulb. The bulb connects to your wifi and then can be controlled with Syska's own app or Alexa or Google Assistant. It also has a colour palette so you can choose the exact colour of the light. There's no need for a separate hub for this bulb. It uses the normal B22 cap for being used in any existing socket in your house. It can be purchased for Rs 599 from Flipkart.

Mi LED Smart Bulb

8 / 10 This smart LED bulb by Xiaomi is priced at Rs 1,299 and is available on Xiaomi's own website for ordering. This smart bulb is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Xiaomi claims 11 years of long life of the bulb and it has 16 million colours. The bulb emits 800 lumens of light and consumes just 10W of energy. It also has smart app control so you can control the light colours via the Mi Home app.

Pebble Sense Wireless Charging Pad

9 / 10 If you have device that supports Qi wireless charging and you are looking for a wireless charger, this deal might be the one for you. Priced at just Rs 1,199, the Pebble Sense Wireless Charger can charge your device wireless at a max rate of 10W. It comes with a 10 Way Circuit Protection with 10W Fast wireless charging and Automatically controls the temperature to prevent overheating. The silicon padding and rubberized base provides a perfect grip and prevents scratches and charger is Certified to work with any QI compatible devices.

Realme N1 Sonic Toothbrush