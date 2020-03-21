Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Poco X2

1 / 10 The Poco X2 is one of the best mid-range performers out there. It has a quad-camera setup with the main sensor being a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor with a sensor size of 0.8μm and an F1.89 aperture. The 2nd camera is a 2MP macro lens with an f2.4 aperture and a minimum shooting distance of 2cm. The third module is an 8MP macro lens with an f2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. The last camera is a 2MP depth camera with an f2.4 aperture. The software features include Portrait mode with background blurring, EIS for video shooting, AI Beautify, Low light enhancement, HDR imaging and more. It can record 960fps slow motion and 4K videos at 30 fps. The front camera consists of two modules out of which the main sensor is a 20MP shooter and the secondary sensor is a 2MP shooter and both have an aperture of f2.2. The Poco X2 has a 6.6” FHD+ incell display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 730G and can be coupled with either 6GB RAM+64GB storage or 8GB RAM+256GB storage. The phone is driven by a 4500mAh battery and can fast-charge at 27W

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

2 / 10 The top of the line Galaxy Note 10 Plus is Samsung’s best note to date. It has a main sensor of 12MP with a dual variable aperture of f1.5 and f2.4 which it automatically changes based on lighting conditions. It has a 12MP telephoto lens with an f2.2 aperture and it also has a 16MP ultra-wide lens with an f2.1 aperture. The last module is a Tof or time of flight sensor that measure the time taken by light to hit and reflect off an object. This allows it to have great depth mapping and assists in portrait images. The camera can record in HDR10+ in 4K at 60fps and 960fps slo-mo at 720p HD. The front camera is a 10MP shooter with an f2.2 aperture The Note 10 Plus has a 6.8” QHD+ dynamic OLED display with an in-built ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. It is powered by the Exynos 9825 octa-core Soc with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has the S pen support and has a 4300mAh battery.

Realme 6

3 / 10 The Realme 6 is a great budget phone with a quad-camera set up. The four cameras are aligned in a vertical arrangement at the back. The main sensor is a 64MP shooter with an f1.8 aperture and is coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens with an f2.3 aperture with a 119.1-degree field of view. The third sensor is a 2MP macro lens with an f2.4 aperture for those closeup shots. The last sensor is a 2MP mono sensor that shoots only in black and white and assists low light photography. The cameras have different UI modes including a night mode. It can shoot in 4K at 30 FPS and slow Motion in 720p at 120fps. The front camera is a single 16MP shooter with an f2.0 aperture and a 79.3-degree field of view and can shoot in 1080p at 30 fps The phone has a 6.5” FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T and can be bought with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 4300mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging.

Galaxy S20 Ultra

4 / 10 The highest variant of the S20 lineup and the latest flagship by Samsung has one of the best cameras in the market right now. The main sensor has a massive 108MP resolution with an f1.8 aperture with OIS and is supported by a 48MP periscopic zoom lens with an f2.0 aperture and OIS. The telephoto lens and the 108MP main sensor combined give you a massive 100x space zoom. The third lens is a 12MP ultrawide lens with an f2.2 aperture. The last module is a Tof sensor or time of flight sensor that measures the time taken by light to hit and reflect off an object. This allows it to have great depth mapping and assists in portrait images. It can shoot 8k videos and 4k videos at 60 fps in HDR10+ colour range. It has different software modes including a night mode and super steady video. The front camera is a 40MP shooter. The S20 Ultra has a 6.9” QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. It is powered by the Exynos 990 chipset coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a 5000mAh battery to go along

iQOO 3

5 / 10 This midrange flagship killer from iQOO has some killer specs and an equally killer camera setup. It has a quad-camera setup with the main camera being a 48MP shooter with an f1.7 aperture and is a Sony IMX582 sensor. The second camera of the four is a 13MP telephoto lens with an aperture of f2.4 and gives you 20X digital zoom. The third lens is a 13 MP ultra-wide lens with an f2.2 aperture. The final sensor is a 2MP depth-sensing module with an f2.4 aperture and assists the portrait mode on the phone. The rear camera can shoot in 4K at 60fps and has other software features like a Pro mode and a super night mode along with super anti-shake stabilization. The front camera is a 16MP shooter and has an f2.4 aperture. It can shoot at 1080 at 30fps and has super night selfie and portrait light effects as software features. The iQOO has a 6.44 FHD+ AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Soc and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. It has a carbon fibre vapour cooling system along with pressure-sensitive shoulder triggers for gaming. It has a 4440mAh battery and can quick charge at 55W

Realme X2 Pro

6 / 10 The is a great high-end smartphone without the high-end price tag. It has a quad-camera set up with the main sensor being a 64MP shooter with an f1.8 aperture and is coupled with a 13MP telephoto lens with an f2.5 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an aperture of f2.2 and a depth sensor with an f2.4 aperture. It has software features like Super Nightscape, Panorama, Expert Mode, Portrait Mode, Time-lapse Photography, HDR, Ultra Wide, Ultra Macro, AI Scene Recognition etc. It can shoot in 4K at 60fps. The front camera is a 16MP shooter with an f2.0 aperture and can shoot in 1080p at 30fps and has software features like Portrait Mode, Time-lapse Photography, Front Panorama, Beauty, HDR, Face Recognition etc. The Realme X2 pro has a 6.5” Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ and can be coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a 4000mAh battery and can quick charge at 50W.

Oppo Reno 3 pro

7 / 10 The latest offering from Oppo has an impressive camera setup. The back is populated with an array of quad cameras with the front housing a dual camera within a pill-shaped cutout. The primary sensor is a 64MP shooter with an f1.8 aperture and a 1/1.72’ sensor size. The second sensor is a 13MP telephoto lens with an f2.4 aperture and 1.34’ sensor size and gives you 5X hybrid zoom and 20X digital zoom. The third sensor is an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with an f2.2 aperture and a 1/40” sensor size and has a 109-degree field of view The final lens of the four cameras is a 2MP mono sensor which shoots only in black and white and assists in low light photography. It has an f2.4 aperture and a 1.75nm sensor size. The front camera is the worlds first 44MP punch hole camera. It has an f2.4 aperture. The main sensor is coupled with a 2MP depth sensor with an f2.4 aperture. The rear camera has all the basic software modes including night and ultra-night mode. It can shoot in 4K at 30fps and has ultra-steady stabilization. The front camera too has a night mode and can shoot in 1080p at 30fps. The Reno 3 pro has a 6.4” FHD+ AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 and comes with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. it runs on Android 10 based ColorOS7.

Realme X50 Pro

8 / 10 Realme’s latest flagship is a great device with top-notch performance and a stellar set of quad cameras. The main sensor is a 64MP shooter with an f1.8 aperture and a 1/1.7” sensor. The second camera of the bunch is a 12MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom and 20X digital zoom. It has an f2.5 aperture and a sensor size of1/3”. The third module is an 8MP ultra-wide lens with an f 2.3 aperture and ¼” sensor size and a 119-degree field of view. The last sensor is a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f2.4 aperture and 1/5” sensor size. The rear camera has software features like beauty filter, EIS, Slo-mo etc including a SuperNight mode for low light photography. It can shoot in 4K at 60fps. The front camera is a combination of a 32MP main sensor with an f2.4 aperture and a secondary 8MP ultra-wide lens with an f2.2 aperture and a 105-degree field of view. It can in 1080p at 30fps and has software features like night mode and beauty filters. The X50 Pro has a 6.4” AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 soc and can be coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. it supports 5G and is the first phone to support India’s NavIC navigation technology. It has a 4200mAh battery that can quick charge

Huawei Mate 30 pro

9 / 10 This flagship from Huawei has all the bells and whistles that a flagship deserves. It has a quad-camera set up arranged in a “square” which is inscribed within a circle. The main sensor is a 40MP Super Sensing Camera with an f1.6 aperture and OIS and is flanked by a 40MP Cine Camera with an f1.8 aperture for the best video recording in any light. It has an 8MP telephoto lens with an f2.4 aperture and OIS and 3x Optical zoom and 30X digital zoom. The last module is a 3D depth-sensing camera which will aid in the portrait mode. The camera has one of the best ultra-night modes in the market. It can record Ultra Low-light, Ultra-slow Motion and Ultra Wide Angle Time-lapse videos with the Cine Camera lense. The front camera is a 32MP shooter with an f2.0 aperture and is coupled with a 3D depth-sensing camera. The phone has a 6.5” OLED FHD+ waterfall display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by Huawei’s custom Kirin 990 Soc and comes with a built-in Neural Processor. The phone has 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a 4500mAh battery and can quick charge at 40W.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max