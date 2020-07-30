Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Amazon Prime Video

1 / 10 Amazon Prime Video is a very popular video streaming service or OTT service in India. Amazon Prime Video was launched in 2016 in India. Besides English, Prime Video is available in six Indian languages as of December 2018. Amazon India launched Amazon Prime Music in February 2018. You can join Prime to watch the latest movies as well as award-winning Amazon Originals at Rs 129/month or Rs 999/year. Prime subscription presently also includes free Amazon music alongside unlimited free, quick delivery.

Netflix

2 / 10 Netflix is one of the popular streaming services in India. The OTT platform offers three subscription plans including Basic, Standard HD and Premium Ultra HD. The Basic plan comes with a price tag of Rs 500, while the Standard HD pack is priced at Rs 650 and the Premium Ultra HD plan is available for Rs 800 per month.

Netflix faces tough competition with other OTT platforms in India such as Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Voot and Eros Now, each of which charge lower subscription rates than Netflix.

Disney+ Hotstar

3 / 10 Disney+ Hotstar is an Indian over-the-top streaming service owned by Novi Digital Entertainment, a subsidiary of Disney's Star India. It features two paid subscription plans— "VIP", which focuses on domestic programmes and sports content (including Indian Premier League cricket), and "Premium" featuring premium international films and television series (including HBO, Showtime and other American original series). As of July 2020, VIP Plan costs Rs 399 for a year and Premium Plan costs Rs 1,499 per year or Rs 299 for a monthly plan. As of March 2020, Disney+ Hotstar has at least 300 million active users

Voot

4 / 10 Voot is an Indian subscription video on demand (SVOD) service. Launched in March 2016, it forms the online arm of Viacom 18. It is Viacom 18's advertising-led video-on-demand platform that is available as an app for iOS, KaiOS (JioPhone) and Android users, and a website for desktop consumption. Voot Select will cost Rs. 99 a month after a three-day free trial, or Rs. 499 for the full year after a 14-day free trial.



Voot is available only in India, and hosts over 40,000 hours of video content that includes shows from channels like MTV, Nickelodeon and Colors. Content is also available in multiple languages like Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu and Tamil. Voot has content from Colors TV, MTV India, Nickelodeon India and other Viacom 18 owned television channels. It also hosts many Bollywood films for streaming. It has produced several 'Voot Original' shows for streaming as well. In February 2020, Voot introduced paid subscription service called Voot Select. Voot Original series are made available only to paid subscribers. Some TV shows are being streamed a day before TV for its paid subscribers.

ZEE5

5 / 10 ZEE5 is an Indian video on demand service run by Essel Group via its subsidiary Zee Entertainment Enterprises.[2] It was launched in India on 14 February 2018 with content in 12 languages. ZEE5 recently announced the launch of ‘ZEE5 Club’ at Rs 365 per year. ZEE5 Club will enable its consumers to have exclusive access to most popular shows before telecast on TV, apart from select ZEE5 and Alt Balaji shows, - 1000+ blockbuster movies, ZEE Zindagi shows and over 90+ Live TV channels.



With ZEE5 Club, subscribers will be able to enjoy entertainment content without any intrusive ads and across devices. Some of Zee’s popular TV shows like Kumum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya in Hindi, Sembaruthi in Tamil, Jothe Jotheyali in Kannada and Mazya Navryachi Bayko in Marathi and many more would be now available on ZEE5 Club before telecast on Television.

Sony LIV

6 / 10 Sony Liv (marketed as SONY LIV and formerly as SonyLIV) is an Indian general entertainment, video on-demand service that is owned by Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd., based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Sony Liv's Library consists of 18 years of content from the Sony Entertainment Network channels in India: Sony TV, Sony SAB, Sony Ten, Sony Max, Sony MAX 2, Sony PIX and Sony Six. Sony Liv is the first Indian Over-the-top media service platform to produce music content for a Hollywood feature film - producing music for the Hindi version of the blockbuster titled Passengers, starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence. Sony Liv Premium subscription costs you Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 per year.

MX Player

7 / 10 MX Player is an Indian video streaming and video on demand platform developed by MX Media & Entertainment. It has over 280 million users globally. The platform currently operates on an ad-supported model and has a streaming library of over 150,000 hours across 12 languages. It is available on iOS, Android and the web. The online Feature of MXPlayer is available absolutely free of cost for our users to explore.



In 2018, Times Internet acquired a majority stake in MX Player for $140 million. On 20 February 2019, MX Player was relaunched as an OTT platform with original programming. It has licensed contents from various Indian and International studios including FilmRise, Sonar Entertainment, Screen Media Films, Goldmine, Hungama, Shemaroo, Paramount Pictures and Sony Entertainment.

ALT Balaji

8 / 10 ALTBalaji is an Indian subscription based video on demand platform which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. ALTBalaji is available across 32 different interfaces for its viewers. The content has been made available on mobile and Tablet Devices (Apple phone, Apple iPad, Android phone, Android tablet), Web browser (Desktop Browser), Android TV, and Windows (Windows PC, Windows Mobile, Windows tablet).



Their website claims the platform to be the largest content bank seen in India.[11] The stories range from drama, comedy, and romance, to thriller, crime, and mystery. The content bank also includes 100+ hours of kids' content as well as urban regional shows in Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil & many more languages. You have a choice of three streaming membership plans - 3 months for Rs 100, 6 months for Rs 180 or 12 months for Rs 300.

Eros Now

9 / 10 Eros Now is an Indian subscription based over the top, video on-demand entertainment and media platform, launched in 2012. It is owned and controlled by Eros Digital, the digital media management arm of Eros International plc. The network offers media streaming and video-on-demand services. The digital platform is accessible on most Internet-connected screen including mobile, tablets, web and TV.



The platform has blockbuster films like Cheeni Kum, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Manmarziyaan, Bajirao Mastani, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Goliyon ki raasleela Ram-Leela, Rockstar, Shubh Mangal Savdhan and more. Eros Now also has web-series and films like A Monsoon Date, Maunn, Salute Siachen, Black & White interviews and more in their segment called E- Buzz. The subscription cost of the Eros Now Premium subscription service is Rs. 99 per month for a single device and Rs. 399 per year for a single device.

Arre