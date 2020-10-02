Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

This is Us Season 5

1 / 10 The series follows the lives of siblings Kevin, Kate, and Randall, and their parents named Jack and Rebecca Pearson. The show takes place mainly in the present and uses flashbacks to show the family's past. Various other time periods and locations have also been presented as a theme in the show and have focused on the earlier experiences of other characters, including Randall's family members William, Deja, and Beth. The season 5 of the series is set to release on 28th of October.

Clouds

2 / 10 Set to release on 16th October, the movie sets a sad tone throughout the story and also teaches us to live every day of our life like its the last. The story of the movie is based on a A young musician named Zach, who discovers that his cancer has spread, leaving him just a few months to live. With not much time left for him to live, he follows his dreams and makes a Musical Album. The movie is based on a true story.

Bahut Hua Sammaan

3 / 10 The movie revolves around two engineering college students who run minor con jobs for extra earnings and now have a plan to rob a bank in Varanasi. The movie is based in Varanasi and produced by Yoodlee Films. The film has a great cast, featuring Sanjay Mishra, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan, RamKapoor, Nidhi Singh and Namit Das. The film releases on Hotstar on 2nd of October.

The Right Stuff

4 / 10 The Right Stuff takes a "gritty, anti-nostalgic look at what would become America's first reality show as the obsessive original Mercury Seven astronauts and their families become instant celebrities in a competition that will either kill them or make them immortal. The families who then compete against one another for money, fame and immortality are showcased through the show. 2 out of 8 episodes will be available on hotstar starting 9th October.

The Mandalorian S02

5 / 10 The show is set Set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983) and the fall of the Empire.The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin, a lone bounty hunter present in the outer space. In the second season, Djarin and "The Child" continue on their journey from the end of the first season, as they are pursued by Moff Gideon, who is also the primary protagonist of the show. Season 2 of the show will stream on Hotstar starting October 30th.

The Undoing

6 / 10 The Undoing is a mini-series set to release on 25th October on Hotstar which is based Grace Faser, who's a successful therapist on the brink of publishing her first book. She has found her happily ever after with her devoted husband and her son, but weeks before the launch of her book, a violent death, a missing husband and a chain of terrible revelations pull Grace’s life apart.

neXt

7 / 10 neXt is a series based on a rogue AI tech who has the ability to improve herself. Paul LeBlanc, the man who created the rogue AI soon realises what a threat to mankind his creation his become. After multiple failures to shut down the project, Paul joins hands with a special agent to end his creation.

The call of the wild

8 / 10 The movie starring Harrison Ford that was initially set for release in February, is now releasing on Hotstar on October 5th. The movie revolves around a dog who is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon. Buck, the dog, must learn to trust his owners and experience the adventure of a lifetime. Harrison Ford plays the role of owner of the dog.

Once upon a snowman

9 / 10 The film follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle. Olaf is the innocent and insightful, summer-loving snowman who melted hearts in the Academy Award winning 2013 Disney animated film, Frozen. The movie releases on October 23rd on Hotstar.

The Warrior S02