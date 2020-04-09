Top 10 Electric Bikes

Okinawa Lite

1 / 10 Okinawa’s budget electric scooter is still a great option. The lite has a funkier design and will entice the youth. It has a start/stop button, auto handle lock function, auto motor lock function, detachable battery with battery lock function, mobile charging function, remote seat open and more. The scooter is driven by a detachable battery pf 1.25kWH with a 250W motor. It has a range of 50-60 km on a single charge. It fully charges within 4-5hrs. It is priced at Rs 59,990

Ather 450X/Plus

2 / 10 The successor to the Ather 450, the new Ather comes in two variants Ather 450x and Ather 450 plus. Both the variants come with a 7” touch screen, a Snapdragon Soc, Bluetooth, a Mobile App and Google Maps. It also has a 22l boot and front and rear disk brakes. The 450 plus has a range 70 km and has a peak power of 5.4kW and produces 22Nm of Torque. It can fast charge for 10km in 10 mins and is priced at Rs 1,49,000. The 450x has a range of 85km and can go from 0-40km/h in just 3.3 seconds. It has a peak power of 6 kW and produces a torque of 26 Nm and can fast charge for 15km in 10 mins. It is priced at 1,59,000. It can be charged using the charger provided or any public charging point.

Avan Motors XERO+

3 / 10 This scooter is perfect for those who like a lighter ride. It has dual detachable batteries of 1.15kWh each. The battery pack is paired with an 800W hub mounted (BLDC) motor. The scooter has a range of 110Km with two full batteries. It also has a rear mounted carriage. The batteries take 4-6 hours to fully charge. It is priced at Rs 47000

Hero Electric dash

4 / 10 The electric dash has a very modern look with a wide masculine profile. It has LED headlamps, LED DRLs, remote boot opening, USB charging port, large seat, and a 145mm ground clearance. The dash has a 48V 28h battery which gives you 60km per charge. The battery can be quickly charged in four hours. It comes with 3-year warranty and is priced at Rs 62000

Okinawa Raise

5 / 10 Okina Raise is a great budget scooter along with some great features. The Raise has a 48V/24Ah VRLA battery with charging time of 4-6hrs and has a top speed of 25kmph. The company claims that it has a driving range of 60-66km/per charge. It has dual tube-less tires along with double shocker technology. It also has Aluminium Alloy Wheel, E-ABS (Electronic - Assisted Braking System) with regenerative energy, Micro Charger with Auto Cut and Drum Brakes - Front and Rear. The Raise has Seat Height of 735mm and has a Self-Start mechanism. It comes in an Arctic White colour. It is prices at Rs 42,328

Hero Optima LA

6 / 10 The Hero Optima LA is on the cheaper spectrum of e-scooters. It has an aerodynamic design which looks good. It has a battery capacity of 48V-28AH, which take approx 8-10hrs to get fully charged. It offers the top speed of 25kmph and has a driving range of 50km when fully charged. It comes with Electric Start Mechanism and has BLDC hub motor power of 250W. The Optima LA has Kerb Weight of 87kg and has 165mm of Ground Clearance. Other features include Alloy Wheels with having the wheel size of 16x3 inch, Comfortable Larger Seat and Telescopic Suspension. It comes in three colour options Cyan, Matte Red and Matte grey. It is prices at Rs 37,078

Revolt RV 400

7 / 10 The RV 400 is the successor to the RV 300 and is India’s first ai enable motorcycle. It has a robust design. It can charge from 0-100 in just 4.5hrs. it has an 80km/h top speed and a 150km range. It has smart features like geo fence, geo location and more. You can make different engine noises from the in-built speakers to mimic a fuel engine. It is priced at Rs 1,29,463

Hero optima E5

8 / 10 The Optima E5 is on the pricier spectrum of Hero’s electric bikes. It has a of 48V/28AH (Lithium-Ion), which claims to take approximately 4hrs to get fully charged and having the top speed of 40km/h. The company claims that Optima E5 having the driving range of 55km when fully charged and has aerodynamic body design. The motor is a BLDC Hub Motor of 600W/1200W. Other features include Telescopic Suspension, Stylish Wheels, Digital speedometer, Gradeability of 7 degrees and having the wheel size of 16X3 inches.

Okinawa i-praise+

9 / 10 The i-praise is indeed a praise worth scooter. It’s a 1000-watt battery and gives you 160km per charge. It has a full charge time of 3-4 hours. It has a digital speedometer along with dual disk brakes. The battery is detachable and is charged via the included micro charger. It has smart features like geo-fencing, geo-location, anti-theft and more and is backed by the app. It is priced at Rs 108,728.

Bajaj Chetak